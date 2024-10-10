On October 14, the heating season starts in Kyiv: who will get heat

The heating season for the city's social institutions starts on October 14. Residential buildings will be connected when the average daily temperature drops to +8C for three days and the cooling trend continues. This was announced on Thursday by Mayor Vitali Klitschko, UNN reports.

On Monday, October 14, the capital will start the heating season for hospitals, schools, kindergartens and other social institutions in the city. The heating will be connected at the individual request of the heads of these institutions, taking into account the functional specifics - wrote Klitschko.

According to him, heat will be supplied to residential buildings when the average daily temperature drops to +8C for three days and the cooling trend continues.

Klitschko also pointed out that the decision to start the heating season is made taking into account the factors of ensuring comfort for citizens, rational use of energy resources and economical consumption of electricity.

Preparation for the heating season and restoration of critical infrastructure: the Presidential Administration convened a meeting of regional heads