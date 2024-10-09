Preparation for the heating season and restoration of critical infrastructure: the Presidential Administration convened a meeting of regional heads

The Presidential Office hosted a meeting with the heads of regions. The agenda includes important issues of ensuring the vital activity of the regions. This was reported by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Viktor Mykyta, UNN reports.

According to Mykyta, the focus is on security, preparing for the heating season, supporting the population in the face of possible electricity supply restrictions, restoring destroyed housing and critical infrastructure, ensuring a sustainable educational process, supporting veterans and IDPs, etc.

A special focus remains on ensuring uninterrupted communications. We are working together with the Ministry of Digital Transformation and mobile operators, the deputy head of the OP added.

"We are systematically working in the regions to restore destroyed housing and critical infrastructure. We are implementing this area together with the team of Oleksiy Kuleba, Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine, Minister of Community and Territorial Development.

Communities should feel protected, have support, and systematic communication with local authorities at all levels. The heads of regions and regional administration teams are working on this 24/7 together with the self-government," Mykyta summarized.

