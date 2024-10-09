Preparation for the heating season and restoration of critical infrastructure: the Presidential Administration convened a meeting of regional heads

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 44328 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101050 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 163270 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135834 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141945 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138483 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180355 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112009 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171255 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104716 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Preparation for the heating season and restoration of critical infrastructure: the Presidential Administration convened a meeting of regional heads

Preparation for the heating season and restoration of critical infrastructure: the Presidential Administration convened a meeting of regional heads

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 43731 views

The President's Office held a meeting with the heads of regions to discuss important issues of regional vitalization. They discussed security, preparations for the heating season, infrastructure restoration and other key topics.

The Presidential Office hosted a meeting with the heads of regions. The agenda includes important issues of ensuring the vital activity of the regions. This was reported by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Viktor Mykyta, UNN reports.

According to Mykyta, the focus is on security, preparing for the heating season, supporting the population in the face of possible electricity supply restrictions, restoring destroyed housing and critical infrastructure, ensuring a sustainable educational process, supporting veterans and IDPs, etc.

A special focus remains on ensuring uninterrupted communications. We are working together with the Ministry of Digital Transformation and mobile operators, the deputy head of the OP added.

"We are systematically working in the regions to restore destroyed housing and critical infrastructure. We are implementing this area together with the team of Oleksiy Kuleba, Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine, Minister of Community and Territorial Development.

Communities should feel protected, have support, and systematic communication with local authorities at all levels. The heads of regions and regional administration teams are working on this 24/7 together with the self-government," Mykyta summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

