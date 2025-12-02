$42.340.08
Exclusive
11:54 AM • 2394 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 4030 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
10:36 AM • 6648 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
10:08 AM • 11077 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 42245 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 45484 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM • 57634 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 48286 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 44396 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 1, 12:41 PM • 34574 views
Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
Publications
Exclusives
Due to drones, the "kill zone" at the front is increasing - Syrskyi
ISW: Kremlin sets conditions to conceal Russia's rejection of US and Ukraine peace proposal
The number of injured in Dnipro has risen to 45, a day of mourning has been declared in the city for the dead - OVA
Trump sent an atypical team of negotiators to Russia for a "peace deal" on Ukraine - CNN
Macron to make fourth visit to China as Europe seeks balance between rivalry and dependence - Reuters
Court changed pre-trial detention for ex-intelligence officer Chervinsky on his birthday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

The court changed the pre-trial detention measure for former intelligence officer Roman Chervinsky to house arrest only during nighttime hours. This will allow him to officially work and exercise other constitutional rights.

Court changed pre-trial detention for ex-intelligence officer Chervinsky on his birthday
Photo: www.facebook.com/Konstantin Globa

The court changed the pre-trial detention measure for former intelligence officer Roman Chervinsky on his birthday. This was reported by Chervinsky's lawyer Kostiantyn Hloba, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

From now on, house arrest will only apply at night, which will allow Roman to officially work and exercise other constitutional rights

- noted the lawyer.

He also added that the court recognized a reduction in risks in the case.

Context

In July 2024, Roman Chervinsky was chosen a pre-trial detention measure in the form of round-the-clock house arrest in a bribery case.

Later, former intelligence officer Roman Chervinsky was released from the Kropyvnytskyi pre-trial detention center. A bail of 9 million 84 thousand hryvnias was posted for him.

Recall

In May 2025, the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv extended the round-the-clock house arrest of former intelligence officer Roman Chervinsky in a bribery case.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Kropyvnytskyi
Kyiv