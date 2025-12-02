Court changed pre-trial detention for ex-intelligence officer Chervinsky on his birthday

Photo: www.facebook.com/Konstantin Globa

The court changed the pre-trial detention measure for former intelligence officer Roman Chervinsky on his birthday. This was reported by Chervinsky's lawyer Kostiantyn Hloba, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

From now on, house arrest will only apply at night, which will allow Roman to officially work and exercise other constitutional rights - noted the lawyer.

He also added that the court recognized a reduction in risks in the case.

Context

In July 2024, Roman Chervinsky was chosen a pre-trial detention measure in the form of round-the-clock house arrest in a bribery case.

Later, former intelligence officer Roman Chervinsky was released from the Kropyvnytskyi pre-trial detention center. A bail of 9 million 84 thousand hryvnias was posted for him.

Recall

In May 2025, the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv extended the round-the-clock house arrest of former intelligence officer Roman Chervinsky in a bribery case.