Kyiv prepares for sharp cold snap and rains on September 17: forecaster announced prediction

On Wednesday, September 17, a serious cold snap and rains are expected in Kyiv. This was reported by forecaster Natalia Didenko on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

The air temperature in the capital on Wednesday will barely reach +15+17 degrees.

According to Didenko, such wet, rainy and cold weather will prevail on September 17 in the western regions, in the north (except Sumy region), in Vinnytsia region, in Odesa region, in the western districts of Cherkasy region and Kropyvnytskyi with its districts.

In the rest of Ukraine, dry, sunny and warm weather is expected with air temperatures of +20+26 degrees. This applies to the entire east, the southern part (except Odesa region), Poltava region, Dnipropetrovsk region, Sumy region, the eastern districts of Cherkasy region and Kropyvnytskyi.

The reason for such weather is the Oldenburgia anticyclone. On Thursday, September 18, the atmospheric front will shift eastward - rains and lower air temperatures will cover the Left Bank of Ukraine.

On the weekend of September 20-21, warm weather with air temperatures of +23+27 degrees will prevail in Ukraine.

Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy evenings