Kyiv prepares for sharp cold snap and rains on September 17: forecaster announced prediction

10:17 AM • 1158 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
10:07 AM • 3642 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
09:54 AM • 3978 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
09:19 AM • 10064 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
08:08 AM • 13964 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
07:46 AM • 11834 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
07:30 AM • 23694 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
06:54 AM • 22462 views
Trump likely to meet Zelensky next week in New York - Rubio
September 15, 05:38 PM • 56188 views
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
September 15, 03:43 PM • 65972 views
Government approved Draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP
One person killed and four wounded: consequences of Russian shelling in Kharkiv regionSeptember 16, 12:54 AM
New iOS 26 could "kill" battery: Apple issued official warningSeptember 16, 02:28 AM
We need to do everything to be ready for war - Nawrocki06:42 AM
DIU revealed foreign components and the "filling" of the Russian "Geran-3" drone07:02 AM
EU postpones consideration of 19th package of sanctions against Russia - Politico07:25 AM
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
10:07 AM • 3642 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
09:19 AM • 10064 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches08:08 AM • 13964 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
07:30 AM • 23694 views
Everything you need to know about innovations, revenues, and expenditures of the 2026 Budget: Pidlasa analyzed the draft documentSeptember 15, 07:06 PM • 32166 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Olena Sosedka
Oleh Syniehubov
Ukraine
United States
China
India
Germany
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersSeptember 15, 08:11 AM
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tableSeptember 14, 09:45 AM
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationSeptember 13, 02:46 PM
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendSeptember 12, 02:01 PM
BM-30 Smerch
Shahed-136
Nord Stream
The New York Times
Truth Social

Kyiv prepares for sharp cold snap and rains on September 17: forecaster announced prediction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

On Wednesday, September 17, Kyiv is expected to experience a cold snap down to +15+17 degrees and rains. Wet weather will also cover western regions, the north (except Sumy region), Vinnytsia region, Odesa region, and parts of Cherkasy and Kropyvnytskyi regions.

Kyiv prepares for sharp cold snap and rains on September 17: forecaster announced prediction

On Wednesday, September 17, a serious cold snap and rains are expected in Kyiv. This was reported by forecaster Natalia Didenko on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

The air temperature in the capital on Wednesday will barely reach +15+17 degrees.

According to Didenko, such wet, rainy and cold weather will prevail on September 17 in the western regions, in the north (except Sumy region), in Vinnytsia region, in Odesa region, in the western districts of Cherkasy region and Kropyvnytskyi with its districts.

In the rest of Ukraine, dry, sunny and warm weather is expected with air temperatures of +20+26 degrees. This applies to the entire east, the southern part (except Odesa region), Poltava region, Dnipropetrovsk region, Sumy region, the eastern districts of Cherkasy region and Kropyvnytskyi.

The reason for such weather is the Oldenburgia anticyclone. On Thursday, September 18, the atmospheric front will shift eastward - rains and lower air temperatures will cover the Left Bank of Ukraine.

On the weekend of September 20-21, warm weather with air temperatures of +23+27 degrees will prevail in Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

KyivWeather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Vinnytsia Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Cherkasy Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukraine
Kropyvnytskyi
Kyiv