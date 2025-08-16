"Ukrzaliznytsia" appointed an additional train on the Kyiv - Lviv route

"Ukrzaliznytsia" company has assigned an additional train No. 243/244 Kyiv – Lviv. The train will start running from August 21. This is reported by UNN with reference to "UZ".

We are adding seats between Kyiv and Lviv by reducing the downtime of carriages that have arrived from their main route. We are assigning an additional train No. 243/244 Kyiv – Lviv (composed of regular sleeping cars with seating) - the message says.

The train will depart from Kyiv on August 21, 22, 23, 31 at 06:35, and from Lviv the train will depart on August 21, 22, 23, 31 at 15:48.

Tickets are already on sale in the official Ukrzaliznytsia application, on the website, and at ticket offices.

Recall

"Ukrzaliznytsia" company will assign new trains and provide additional connections for several regions in September of this year.