01:32 PM • 4986 views
Before Zelenskyy's visit to Washington: leaders of the "coalition of the willing" to hold a video meeting tomorrow
12:47 PM • 10688 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
10:46 AM • 17075 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
09:52 AM • 22112 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
08:59 AM • 25544 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 36433 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 182640 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 175998 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 131381 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 120371 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
"Ukrzaliznytsia" appointed an additional train on the Kyiv - Lviv route

Kyiv • UNN

 • 390 views

Ukrzaliznytsia has appointed an additional train No. 243/244 Kyiv - Lviv, which will run from August 21. Tickets are already available for purchase.

"Ukrzaliznytsia" appointed an additional train on the Kyiv - Lviv route

"Ukrzaliznytsia" company has assigned an additional train No. 243/244 Kyiv – Lviv. The train will start running from August 21. This is reported by UNN with reference to "UZ".

We are adding seats between Kyiv and Lviv by reducing the downtime of carriages that have arrived from their main route. We are assigning an additional train No. 243/244 Kyiv – Lviv (composed of regular sleeping cars with seating)

- the message says.

The train will depart from Kyiv on August 21, 22, 23, 31 at 06:35, and from Lviv the train will depart on August 21, 22, 23, 31 at 15:48.

Tickets are already on sale in the official Ukrzaliznytsia application, on the website, and at ticket offices.

Recall

"Ukrzaliznytsia" company will assign new trains and provide additional connections for several regions in September of this year.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Society
Train
Ukrainian Railways
Yasinya
Kropyvnytskyi
Lviv
Kyiv