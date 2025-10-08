$41.340.11
October 7, 03:10 PM
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership
October 7, 02:52 PM
Ukraine will maintain a fixed gas price for household consumers - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 7, 12:19 PM
Beaver migration to Prykarpattia: expert explains how to adapt to life with new inhabitants
October 7, 11:53 AM
World Bank downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 7, 09:44 AM
Record Bitcoin: why the price is soaring and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
Rains with strong winds: what will the weather be like on October 8

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1214 views

On October 8, light rains are expected throughout Ukraine, except for the northwest, and heavy precipitation is forecast in the south. The air temperature will be +12°...+16°, and up to +20° in the south and east.

Rains with strong winds: what will the weather be like on October 8

On Wednesday, October 8, there will be more rain in Ukraine. Cloudy weather and light rain are expected throughout the country. It will be mostly dry only in the northwest, and heavy rains will occur in the south of Ukraine. The temperature will remain without significant changes. During the day it will be +12°...+16°, in the south and east - up to +20°. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

The weather in Ukraine today will be quite contrasting. It will be affected by an active southern cyclone and the activity of atmospheric fronts.

The wind will be northeasterly, with a speed of 7-12 m/s, and in the south and southeast, as well as in the Carpathians, gusts of up to 15-20 m/s are possible in places.

  • In Lviv on Wednesday it will be cloudy, +15° during the day.
    • In Lutsk it will be cloudy, +15° during the day.
      • In Rivne today it will be cloudy, +15° during the day.
        • In Ternopil on October 8, +15° is expected during the day, cloudy, light rain.
          • In Khmelnytskyi, it will be cloudy throughout the day, +15° during the day, light rain.
            • In Ivano-Frankivsk it will be cloudy, +15° during the day, light rain.
              • In Uzhhorod today, thermometers will show +16° during the day, cloudy, light rain.
                • In Chernivtsi on Wednesday - cloudy, +15° during the day, light rain.
                  • In Vinnytsia today it will be +9°...+14°, cloudy, light rain.
                    • In Zhytomyr on Wednesday, forecasters predict +14° during the day, cloudy, light rain.
                      • In Chernihiv, thermometers will show +9°...+16°, cloudy, light rain.
                        • In Cherkasy today it will be +14° during the day, cloudy, light rain.
                          • In Kropyvnytskyi, the temperature during the day will be +14°, cloudy, light rain.
                            • In Poltava - cloudy, air temperature +10°...+14°, light rain.
                              • In Odesa on October 8 - cloudy, temperature +16° during the day, heavy rain with thunderstorms.
                                • In Kherson on Wednesday, it will be +20° during the day, cloudy, rain with thunderstorms.
                                  • In Mykolaiv today it will be cloudy, +17° during the day, rain with thunderstorms.
                                    • In Zaporizhzhia, the temperature during the day will be +20°, cloudy, rain with thunderstorms.
                                      • In Sumy today, the air temperature during the day will be +16°, cloudy, light rain.
                                        • In Kharkiv - cloudy, temperature +20° during the day, light rain.
                                          • In Dnipro, the temperature during the day will rise to +20°, cloudy, light rain.
                                            • In Simferopol on Wednesday it will be cloudy, +13°...+20°, rain with thunderstorms.
                                              • In Kramatorsk today it will be cloudy with clearings, temperature +19° during the day.
                                                • In Sievierodonetsk - cloudy with clearings, temperature +20° during the day.

                                                  In Kyiv on October 8, cloudy wet weather is expected, with rain in places. Throughout the day - up to +15 degrees Celsius.

                                                  Vita Zelenetska

                                                  Weather and environment
                                                  Ukrhydrometcenter
                                                  Rains in Ukraine
                                                  Dnipro
                                                  Sievierodonetsk
                                                  Simferopol
                                                  Ukraine
                                                  Uzhhorod
                                                  Kramatorsk
                                                  Chernivtsi
                                                  Chernihiv
                                                  Poltava
                                                  Zhytomyr
                                                  Ternopil
                                                  Kropyvnytskyi
                                                  Vinnytsia
                                                  Ivano-Frankivsk
                                                  Lutsk
                                                  Cherkasy
                                                  Khmelnytskyi
                                                  Zaporizhzhia
                                                  Lviv
                                                  Rivne
                                                  Mykolaiv
                                                  Odesa
                                                  Kherson
                                                  Sumy
                                                  Kyiv
                                                  Kharkiv