Rains with strong winds: what will the weather be like on October 8

On Wednesday, October 8, there will be more rain in Ukraine. Cloudy weather and light rain are expected throughout the country. It will be mostly dry only in the northwest, and heavy rains will occur in the south of Ukraine. The temperature will remain without significant changes. During the day it will be +12°...+16°, in the south and east - up to +20°. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

The weather in Ukraine today will be quite contrasting. It will be affected by an active southern cyclone and the activity of atmospheric fronts.

The wind will be northeasterly, with a speed of 7-12 m/s, and in the south and southeast, as well as in the Carpathians, gusts of up to 15-20 m/s are possible in places.

In Lviv on Wednesday it will be cloudy, +15° during the day.

In Lutsk it will be cloudy, +15° during the day.

In Rivne today it will be cloudy, +15° during the day.

In Ternopil on October 8, +15° is expected during the day, cloudy, light rain.

In Khmelnytskyi, it will be cloudy throughout the day, +15° during the day, light rain.

In Ivano-Frankivsk it will be cloudy, +15° during the day, light rain.

In Uzhhorod today, thermometers will show +16° during the day, cloudy, light rain.

In Chernivtsi on Wednesday - cloudy, +15° during the day, light rain.

In Vinnytsia today it will be +9°...+14°, cloudy, light rain.

In Zhytomyr on Wednesday, forecasters predict +14° during the day, cloudy, light rain.

In Chernihiv, thermometers will show +9°...+16°, cloudy, light rain.

In Cherkasy today it will be +14° during the day, cloudy, light rain.

In Kropyvnytskyi, the temperature during the day will be +14°, cloudy, light rain.

In Poltava - cloudy, air temperature +10°...+14°, light rain.

In Odesa on October 8 - cloudy, temperature +16° during the day, heavy rain with thunderstorms.

In Kherson on Wednesday, it will be +20° during the day, cloudy, rain with thunderstorms.

In Mykolaiv today it will be cloudy, +17° during the day, rain with thunderstorms.

In Zaporizhzhia, the temperature during the day will be +20°, cloudy, rain with thunderstorms.

In Sumy today, the air temperature during the day will be +16°, cloudy, light rain.

In Kharkiv - cloudy, temperature +20° during the day, light rain.

In Dnipro, the temperature during the day will rise to +20°, cloudy, light rain.

In Simferopol on Wednesday it will be cloudy, +13°...+20°, rain with thunderstorms.

In Kramatorsk today it will be cloudy with clearings, temperature +19° during the day.

In Sievierodonetsk - cloudy with clearings, temperature +20° during the day.

In Kyiv on October 8, cloudy wet weather is expected, with rain in places. Throughout the day - up to +15 degrees Celsius.

