Sharp temperature contrasts in Ukraine on October 2: where to expect cold, and where summer heat

Forecaster Natalka Didneko warned that tomorrow, October 2, the weather in Ukraine will be very heterogeneous: significantly cooler in the west and north, and almost "summer" temperatures in the east and south. Didneko wrote about this on her Facebook page, reports UNN.

Details

According to the forecaster, in the west and north, the daytime temperature will range from +6 to +10 degrees. In the central regions, different indicators will be observed: Vinnytsia and Kropyvnytskyi - +7…+11, Cherkasy region - +9…+12, Poltava region - +10…+15, Dnipropetrovsk region - +11…+16 degrees. In the east, +14…+18 degrees are expected, in the south - +12…+16 degrees.

Precipitation is likely tomorrow only in the north of Ukraine, in the rest of the territory it will be cloudy, but without significant rain. In particular, dry weather is expected in Odesa region. In Kyiv, rain and cold are forecast - about +8 degrees, so it is worth dressing warmly and taking an umbrella with you.

Didenko emphasizes that after a temporary cooling in Kyiv and western regions, it will gradually get warmer, and in the east and south, warm weather will remain stable - sometimes up to +18…+20 degrees.

October will start with "very cold" weather: temperatures will drop to +6, rain almost everywhere