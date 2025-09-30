October will start with "very cold" weather: temperatures will drop to +6, rain almost everywhere

The beginning of October will bring a significant cold snap to Ukraine – in some places the temperature will drop to +6, and rain is expected almost everywhere, forecaster Natalka Didenko announced on Facebook on Tuesday, writes UNN.

October in Ukraine will begin not just with cold weather, but with very cold weather. After all, tomorrow, October 1, the maximum air temperature during the day will be only +6...+10 degrees, brrrrr - Didenko wrote.

According to her, "it will be warmer, of course, in the southern part, +11...+16 degrees."

"As they say, when they shoe a horse, the frog puts its paw under it – the cold will be exacerbated by a strong, or at least quite gusty, wind. And there's nothing to add about the rains – wet and practically everywhere in Ukraine," the forecaster continued.

According to her forecast, only Volyn, Rivne region, northern districts of Kyiv region and Chernihiv region will try to avoid precipitation.

"But it will still be humid, cloudy weather everywhere," she noted.

In Kyiv, according to Didenko, "everything is like people" - tomorrow, October 1, it will be cloudy, rain closer to the evening, during the day +8...+10 degrees.

