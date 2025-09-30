Forecasters predict rain and strong winds in Ukraine: weather forecast for September 30

On Tuesday, September 30, forecasters predict cloudy weather with clearings. Rains are expected in some regions. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, the weather will be quite cloudy. Significant rains are expected in Odesa and Mykolaiv regions, with no precipitation only in the northeast and east.

The wind will be predominantly easterly, 7-12 m/s, with gusts of 15-20 m/s in some places in the central, southern, and eastern regions. The daytime temperature will be 9-14°, and up to 17° in Zakarpattia and the southernmost parts of the country. - the report says.

In Kyiv and the region, the air temperature will be from 9 to 13 degrees Celsius. Forecasters predict rain throughout the day.

