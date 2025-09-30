$41.480.01
International Translation Day, Save the Koala Day, All-Ukrainian Library Day: what is celebrated on September 30 in Ukraine and the world

Kyiv • UNN

 • 592 views

On September 30, the world celebrates International Translation Day, Save the Koala Day, Mud Therapy Day, and International Podcast Day. In Ukraine, this day marks the All-Ukrainian Library Day, established in 1998.

International Translation Day, Save the Koala Day, All-Ukrainian Library Day: what is celebrated on September 30 in Ukraine and the world

Today, September 30, the world celebrates International Translation Day, "Save the Koala" Day, and in Ukraine - All-Ukrainian Library Day, writes UNN.

International Translation Day

Traditionally, September 30 is celebrated as International Translation Day. The date of the holiday was chosen by the International Federation of Translators in honor of the writer, historian, and translator of the Bible from Greek and Hebrew into Latin, Saint Jerome of Stridon, who died on this day. In 1546, his translation, known as the "Vulgate," was declared the official Latin text of the Holy Scripture, and Jerome himself is considered the patron saint of translators.

International Translation Day is a celebration of the work of translators, which plays an important role in uniting peoples, promoting dialogue, mutual understanding and cooperation, and contributing to the development and strengthening of peace and security throughout the world.

According to the resolution approved in 2017 during the 71st session of the UN General Assembly, professional translation makes a significant contribution to uniting nations and disseminating information that was previously available only to representatives of a certain culture. The work of a translator can influence relations between different countries and even change the course of history.

The Ukrainian Book Institute has launched an online database of translations of Ukrainian literature28.08.25, 20:00 • 4003 views

Mud Therapy Day

Every year on September 30, Mud Therapy Day is held. The use of mud for therapeutic and cosmetic purposes can be traced back to the 16th century, during the Renaissance. Doctors at that time would cover patients in therapeutic mud and then send them to a bath to wash it off. Mud manipulations for therapeutic purposes became so widespread that the technology was often used even for animals.

The refinement of the procedure continued in the 19th and 20th centuries, and the process was perfected. Now, mud is used in modern spas and health resorts around the world.

Doctors slow Huntington's disease by 75% for the first time thanks to gene therapy24.09.25, 16:03 • 2996 views

International Podcast Day

International Podcast Day is celebrated annually on September 30, starting in 2014. A podcast is a digital media file distributed on the Internet for playback on mobile gadgets or computers. The content of podcasts resembles a standard radio broadcast, but their uniqueness lies in the fact that you can download the file to an electronic device and play it at a convenient time. In addition, video viewing is available on many podcasts.

International Podcast Day began in 2014 as "National Podcast Day" - a grassroots holiday initiated by members of the podcast community who held six hours of live online sessions to mark the occasion. The date of September 30 remained unchanged, and the very first event served as a model for subsequent events with phone calls, meetings, and questions to creators that were open to anyone interested in this medium.

Steve Lee, the founder of one such site – Modern Life Network, initiated the idea of celebrating the corresponding day. The purpose of the holiday is to popularize media podcasts. People all over the world listen to their favorite podcasts to keep up with the latest news in technology, entertainment, or information. On the day of the event, a multi-hour broadcast is organized, with podcast developers from different countries around the world participating.

Michelle Obama launches a podcast with her brother: what is known about the project11.03.25, 16:42 • 170120 views

Save the Koala Day

On September 30, "Save the Koala" Day is held in many countries around the world. This day was initiated by the Australian Koala Foundation (AKF) as part of its "Save the Koala Month" campaign, which lasted throughout September. The foundation began its activities in 1986 as the Australian Koala Association, founded by two veterinarians. The main goal of the foundation is to save wild koalas by preserving their habitats.

The purpose of the Day is to raise people's awareness of the risks threatening the existence of these animals and to raise funds necessary to continue the fight and long-term preservation of koala habitats. On this day, the Foundation organizes fairs where stickers, souvenirs, gifts, and other items with koalas are sold. The money raised goes to help the fluffy animals.

Man beat dog on the street in Kyiv: he faces a fine and seizure of the animal26.09.25, 08:19 • 3455 views

All-Ukrainian Library Day

Also on this day, starting from 1998, "taking into account the great contribution of Ukrainian libraries to the development of national education, science and culture, the need to further increase their role in society and supporting the initiative of the library community," All-Ukrainian Library Day is celebrated in Ukraine.

Libraries began to be established on our land during the Rus' era - in the 9th-11th centuries. Most often, book collections were located in monasteries, churches, and schools, and princes and priests were responsible for their content. At that time, censorship by the clergy also appeared - church books were popularized and actively rewritten, while apocryphal, i.e., not included in the church canon, could be banned. In addition to books, state documents and their copies were stored in libraries.

In Afghan universities, the Taliban banned books written by women19.09.25, 09:20 • 3109 views

Veronika Marchenko

SocietyCulture
United Nations General Assembly
charity
Ukraine