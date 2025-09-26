Man beat dog on the street in Kyiv: he faces a fine and seizure of the animal

In Kyiv, a man beat his dog in the middle of the street; police brought him to justice, the National Police in the capital reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

Police learned about the incident yesterday while monitoring social media.

"A video was published on one of the Telegram channels showing a man, while walking his dog in a residential complex in the Dnipro district, hitting his pet several times," the police reported.

A citizen who witnessed the incident, as stated, made a remark to the man and filmed the owner's behavior on his phone.

The offender was found. According to the police, "he turned out to be a 43-year-old local resident." "The latter explained that he resorted to beating 'for educational purposes' because he was dissatisfied with the dog relieving itself on the lawn," the police said.

Regarding the cruel treatment of the animal, a protocol was drawn up against the offender under Part 1 of Article 89 of the Code of Administrative Offenses.

"He faces a fine. In addition, by court decision, the dog may be seized," the police noted.

