Staffordshire Terrier puppies thrown into a dumpster: animal cruelty investigation launched

01:59 PM • 1460 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 8248 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
11:04 AM • 25011 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
10:36 AM • 43918 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
09:58 AM • 150811 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
09:24 AM • 79537 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
09:15 AM • 68867 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 90480 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 259683 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 214113 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Night attack on Zaporizhzhia: 14 multi-story buildings and 40 private houses damagedAugust 30, 04:55 AM
Ukrainian drones hit two oil refineries in Russia - General Staff of the Armed Forces of UkraineAugust 30, 06:01 AM
Kyiv region endured a 10-hour Russian attack: consequences in three districtsPhoto08:35 AM
Ihnat: F-16s worked to repel enemy attack on Ukraine tonight09:00 AM
Prosecutor General Kravchenko and Interior Minister Klymenko reported to Zelensky on the circumstances of Parubiy's murder09:59 AM
Trump in talks to deploy private army in Ukraine - Telegraph10:03 AM
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviationAugust 29, 12:47 PM
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideoAugust 29, 12:35 PM
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhotoAugust 29, 12:28 PM
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 214141 views
Andriy Parubiy
Volodymyr Groysman
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ukraine
Lviv
Maidan Nezalezhnosti
United States
Zaporizhzhia
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kyiv Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM
Starlink
Fake news
Sukhoi Su-27
S-400 missile system
MIM-104 Patriot

Staffordshire Terrier puppies thrown into a dumpster: animal cruelty investigation launched

Kyiv • UNN

 • 220 views

An investigation into animal cruelty has been launched in Kyiv. Residents found five newborn puppies in a dumpster, one of which died.

Staffordshire Terrier puppies thrown into a dumpster: animal cruelty investigation launched

The prosecutor's office has launched a pre-trial investigation into the cruel treatment of animals, committed against two or more animals, which led to the death of a puppy. Residents found a tied bag in a dumpster near one of the houses in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv, in which there were five newborn puppies among household waste. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

Details

"Under the procedural guidance of the Solomyanskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the cruel treatment of animals, committed against two or more animals, which led to the death of a puppy (Part 3, Article 299 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). It was established that residents found a tied bag in a dumpster near one of the houses in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv, in which there were five newborn puppies among household waste. One puppy died. The rescued puppies were handed over to volunteers who are now taking care of their health. Currently, the animals are in the clinic," the report says.

Law enforcement officers conducted a search with the participation of cynologists in the apartment of a resident of the house who could have thrown out the newborn puppies. They found a dog with clear signs of a postpartum state. The dog's owner admitted that he took the puppies to the dumpster because he thought they were dead.

"The body of the deceased puppy was seized and sent for examination to establish the cause of death. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of 5 to 8 years," the prosecutor's office added.

Recall

The Kyiv Court of Appeal upheld the sentence of a 31-year-old man who cruelly treated a stray dog, which led to its death. The convicted person will spend 7.5 years in prison, despite an attempt to reclassify the crime and reduce the punishment.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Kyiv