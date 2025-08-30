Staffordshire Terrier puppies thrown into a dumpster: animal cruelty investigation launched

The prosecutor's office has launched a pre-trial investigation into the cruel treatment of animals, committed against two or more animals, which led to the death of a puppy. Residents found a tied bag in a dumpster near one of the houses in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv, in which there were five newborn puppies among household waste. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

Details

"Under the procedural guidance of the Solomyanskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the cruel treatment of animals, committed against two or more animals, which led to the death of a puppy (Part 3, Article 299 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). It was established that residents found a tied bag in a dumpster near one of the houses in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv, in which there were five newborn puppies among household waste. One puppy died. The rescued puppies were handed over to volunteers who are now taking care of their health. Currently, the animals are in the clinic," the report says.

Law enforcement officers conducted a search with the participation of cynologists in the apartment of a resident of the house who could have thrown out the newborn puppies. They found a dog with clear signs of a postpartum state. The dog's owner admitted that he took the puppies to the dumpster because he thought they were dead.

"The body of the deceased puppy was seized and sent for examination to establish the cause of death. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of 5 to 8 years," the prosecutor's office added.

Recall

The Kyiv Court of Appeal upheld the sentence of a 31-year-old man who cruelly treated a stray dog, which led to its death. The convicted person will spend 7.5 years in prison, despite an attempt to reclassify the crime and reduce the punishment.