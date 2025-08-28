$41.320.08
Exclusive
03:40 PM • 7344 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 15798 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
01:37 PM • 49615 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
01:24 PM • 28261 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Exclusive
11:21 AM • 42631 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
Exclusive
August 28, 07:27 AM • 85733 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
August 28, 06:36 AM • 107432 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
August 28, 04:08 AM • 97341 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 113891 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 82426 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
The Ukrainian Book Institute has launched an online database of translations of Ukrainian literature

Kyiv • UNN

 • 242 views

The Ukrainian Book Institute has created an online database of translations of Ukrainian literature into other languages. It contains over 800 books available to foreign readers.

The Ukrainian Book Institute has launched an online database of translations of Ukrainian literature

The Ukrainian Book Institute is launching an online database of translations of Ukrainian literature into other languages. This was reported by the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications, writes UNN.

More than 800 books translated from Ukrainian are already available for viewing. Users can easily filter publications by language and find literature available to foreign readers in their native language

- the message says.

Writer and popularizer of the Ukrainian language Natalia Mysiuk, mentor and project manager Iryna Udovenko, as well as the team of the Ukrainian bookstore in Prague "Shevchenko's Moustache" took an active part in filling the database. The catalog of publications is updated.

The database also includes books published thanks to the Translate Ukraine program, which the UBI has been implementing since 2020 to support translations.

As noted, the new tool will be useful for cultural and educational institutions, embassies, cultural centers; organizers of international events; libraries, bookstores, teachers and reading promoters.

Ukraine to be represented at the "Oscars" by Mstyslav Chernov's film "2000 Meters to Andriivka"28.08.25, 15:17 • 2086 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCultureEducation
Prague
Ukraine