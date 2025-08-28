The Ukrainian Book Institute has launched an online database of translations of Ukrainian literature

The Ukrainian Book Institute is launching an online database of translations of Ukrainian literature into other languages. This was reported by the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications, writes UNN.

More than 800 books translated from Ukrainian are already available for viewing. Users can easily filter publications by language and find literature available to foreign readers in their native language - the message says.

Writer and popularizer of the Ukrainian language Natalia Mysiuk, mentor and project manager Iryna Udovenko, as well as the team of the Ukrainian bookstore in Prague "Shevchenko's Moustache" took an active part in filling the database. The catalog of publications is updated.

The database also includes books published thanks to the Translate Ukraine program, which the UBI has been implementing since 2020 to support translations.

As noted, the new tool will be useful for cultural and educational institutions, embassies, cultural centers; organizers of international events; libraries, bookstores, teachers and reading promoters.

