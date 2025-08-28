Ukraine to be represented at the "Oscars" by Mstyslav Chernov's film "2000 Meters to Andriivka"

$41.320.08
47.880.39
ukenru
Exclusive
11:21 AM • 8802 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
10:55 AM • 8380 views
Russian missiles flew 50 meters from the EU delegation in Ukraine - von der Leyen
Exclusive
07:27 AM • 37718 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
06:36 AM • 68004 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles were neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
August 28, 04:08 AM • 67489 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 98958 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 73072 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Exclusive
August 27, 03:38 PM • 79430 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
August 27, 12:47 PM • 205815 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
August 27, 12:29 PM • 91151 views
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
2.5m/s
36%
754mm
Popular news
Shopping mall and Nova Anglia residential complex damaged in central Kyiv due to Russian attack: detailsAugust 28, 03:16 AM • 52396 views
Russian night attack on Kyiv killed 10 people - KMVAPhoto06:40 AM • 50648 views
Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: 12 dead already, three of them children07:26 AM • 17286 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: 14 dead and 38 wounded reported so far - KCMAPhotoVideo08:54 AM • 24679 views
Leaders of the "coalition of the willing" reacted to Russian strikes on Kyiv: statements by Starmer and Macron09:33 AM • 54214 views
Publications
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 121643 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishmentAugust 27, 03:01 PM • 123876 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to knowAugust 27, 12:47 PM • 205799 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tipsAugust 27, 07:35 AM • 186438 views
Laws on Defence City sent to the President for signature: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 102610 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yurii Ihnat
Ursula von der Leyen
Serhiy Lysak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Hungary
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 82627 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 114895 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 117376 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 113068 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 145652 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
The New York Times
"Kalibr" (missile family)
YouTube
E-6 Mercury

Ukraine to be represented at the "Oscars" by Mstyslav Chernov's film "2000 Meters to Andriivka"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 230 views

The Ukrainian Oscar Committee has selected Mstyslav Chernov's film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" to represent Ukraine at the 98th Academy Awards "Oscar" in the category "Best International Feature Film". The film highlights the consequences of the Russian-Ukrainian war through the experience of Ukrainian military personnel.

Ukraine to be represented at the "Oscars" by Mstyslav Chernov's film "2000 Meters to Andriivka"

The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" will represent Ukraine in the "Best International Feature Film" category at the 98th Academy Awards®, the Ukrainian Oscar Committee announced on Thursday, UNN writes.

The Ukrainian Oscar Committee selected Mstyslav Chernov's film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" to represent Ukraine in the "Best International Feature Film" category at the 98th Academy Awards®.

- the report says.

The decision was made by the 12-member Ukrainian Oscar Committee, film industry experts, including filmmakers and film critics, selected by voting members of the Ukrainian Film Academy.

It is an uncompromisingly honest and poignant documentary that immerses one in the reality of the Russian-Ukrainian war through human experience – fragile, exhausting, and at the same time full of dignity. This Ukrainian film must become even more visible in the world, because it speaks on behalf of those who defend freedom and the right to life every day."

- noted the Ukrainian Oscar Committee.

Mstyslav Chernov on the committee's decision:

It is an honor for us to represent Ukraine in the "Best International Feature Film" category at the Academy Awards®. We will do everything possible to ensure that the voices of Ukraine and Ukrainian military personnel are heard. This seems especially important now, when a massive shelling of Kyiv occurred this morning. I receive the news of the selection while filming how civilian bodies are being pulled from under the rubble. And this places an even greater responsibility on us, documentarians, artists – to speak to the world, to shout to it about what is happening, even when it seems futile.

The "shortlist" of 15 films in the "Best International Feature Film" category will be announced on December 16, 2025.

The five nominated films will be announced on January 22, 2026.

The 98th Academy Awards® ceremony will take place on March 15, 2026.

About the film "2000 Meters to Andriivka"

From the Academy Award® winners, the creators of "20 Days in Mariupol", "2000 Meters to Andriivka" reveals the consequences of the Russian-Ukrainian war through a personal and painful perspective.

"20 Days in Mariupol" won an Oscar in the Best Feature Documentary category11.03.24, 03:13 • 105822 views

After his historical chronicle of civilian casualties in Mariupol, Mstyslav Chernov turns his lens on Ukrainian soldiers - who they are, where they came from, and what incredibly difficult decisions they have to make in the trenches, fighting for every piece of their native land.

It is stated that Chernov, along with AP colleague Oleksiy Babenko, accompany a Ukrainian brigade that is breaking through approximately 2000 meters of densely fortified forest, performing a combat mission to liberate the Russian-occupied village of Andriivka. Combining author's footage, intense video from Ukrainian soldiers' body cameras, and powerful moments of personal reflection, "2000 Meters to Andriivka" shows with chilling intimacy: the further the military advances through their devastated homeland, the deeper they realize - for them, this war may have no end.

The world premiere of the film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" took place at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2025, where the film received an award for best directing in the World Cinema Documentary category. The Ukrainian premiere took place at the Docudays UA festival, where the film won in three categories at once. From August 28, the film is in wide release in Ukraine.

For reference

The Ukrainian Oscar Committee is an independent association of professionals in the film industry, established in 2006 under the Association of Producers of Ukraine. A memorandum of cooperation was concluded by the Association of Producers of Ukraine, the National Union of Cinematographers of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Film Academy, and the Ukrainian Institute. The Committee is engaged in the annual selection and nomination of a film from Ukraine for the Academy Award® of the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in the "Best International Feature Film" category.

Julia Shramko

SocietyCulture
Associated Press
Ukraine
Mariupol
Kyiv