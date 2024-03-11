"20 Days in Mariupol" won an Oscar in the Best Feature Documentary category

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 2320 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 12338 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 21510 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 163649 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 155611 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 165052 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 214050 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247641 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153415 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371233 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Popular news

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 148012 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 136135 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 41951 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 59941 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 20066 views
"20 Days in Mariupol" won an Oscar in the Best Feature Documentary category

Kyiv • UNN

 • 105806 views

Mstislav Chernov's Ukrainian documentary 20 Days in Mariupol, filmed during the siege of Mariupol in March 2022, won the Best Feature Documentary at the Academy Awards.

"20 Days in Mariupol" won an Oscar in the Best Feature Documentary category

The Ukrainian film "20 Days in Mariupol" won in the nomination "Best Feature Documentary". This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN .

Details

"20 Days in Mariupol" is the first documentary in the history of the Oscars to be filmed directly on the front line.

"20 Days in Mariupol by Ukrainian journalist and Pulitzer Prize winner Mstislav Chernov.

In the film, he spends 20 days in Mariupol in March 2022 while it is under siege after the Russian invasion. Chernov's footage was collected by himself, together with the American television program Frontline and the Associated Press (AP).

Ukrainian film "20 Days in Mariupol" nominated for Oscar 202423.01.24, 16:14 • 20322 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarCulture
Reuters
Mariupol
