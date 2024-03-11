"20 Days in Mariupol" won an Oscar in the Best Feature Documentary category

The Ukrainian film "20 Days in Mariupol" won in the nomination "Best Feature Documentary". This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN .

Details

"20 Days in Mariupol" is the first documentary in the history of the Oscars to be filmed directly on the front line.

"20 Days in Mariupol by Ukrainian journalist and Pulitzer Prize winner Mstislav Chernov.

In the film, he spends 20 days in Mariupol in March 2022 while it is under siege after the Russian invasion. Chernov's footage was collected by himself, together with the American television program Frontline and the Associated Press (AP).

