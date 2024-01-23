Ukrainian film "20 Days in Mariupol" nominated for Oscar 2024

The documentary film 20 Days in Mariupol by Mstislav Chernov has been nominated for the Oscar 2024 in the Best Feature Documentary category. This was reported by UNN with reference to the website of the award .

The most prestigious award in US cinema has announced the final lists of nominees. The Ukrainian film 20 Days in Mariupol was nominated for Best Feature Documentary.

The ceremony will take place on March 10.

Earlier, Mstislav Chernov's documentary 20 Days in Mariupol was ranked 4th in the list of best films in the UK and 6th in the US by The Guardian .

In addition, IndieWire, a publication specializing in the film industry and film reviews, listed 20 Days in Mariupol among the top 10 best documentaries of the year.

Ukrainian film "20 Days in Mariupol" is shortlisted for two Oscars in 2014

The film also received two nominations for the British BAFTA Awards - Best Documentary and Best Foreign Language Film.

The documentary by eyewitness Mstyslav Chernov, 20 Days in Mariupol, tells the story of the brutal siege of the Ukrainian port city by the Russian criminal army from February to May 2022, which killed more than 20,000 people.

Chernovy was joined by photographer Yevhen Malolietka and producer Vasylisa Stepanenko. The film shows the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the bombing of the maternity hospital, and the rescue of the author and his Associated Press colleagues from the city surrounded by Russian troops.

