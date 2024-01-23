Ukrainian film "20 Days in Mariupol" nominated for Oscar 2024

ukenru
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 4758 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 10605 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 16158 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 108419 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 116334 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 147468 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142598 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179099 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172763 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 287512 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 51809 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 56108 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 66129 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 92276 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 55139 views
Publications
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 4736 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 108414 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 287510 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 254355 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 239357 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 92276 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 147468 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 108456 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 108327 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 124323 views
Actual
Ukrainian film "20 Days in Mariupol" nominated for Oscar 2024

Ukrainian film "20 Days in Mariupol" nominated for Oscar 2024

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20309 views

The Ukrainian film 20 Days in Mariupol has been nominated for an Oscar in the Best Feature Documentary category.

The documentary film 20 Days in Mariupol by Mstislav Chernov has been nominated for the Oscar 2024 in the Best Feature Documentary category. This was reported by UNN with reference to the website of the award .

Details

The most prestigious award in US cinema has announced the final lists of nominees. The Ukrainian film 20 Days in Mariupol was nominated for Best Feature Documentary.

The ceremony will take place on March 10. 

Addendum

Earlier, Mstislav Chernov's documentary 20 Days in Mariupol was ranked 4th in the list of best films in the UK and 6th in the US by The Guardian .

In addition, IndieWire, a publication specializing in the film industry and film reviews, listed 20 Days in Mariupol among the top 10 best documentaries of the year.

Ukrainian film "20 Days in Mariupol" is shortlisted for two Oscars in 201422.12.23, 00:05 • 33335 views

The film also received two nominations for the British BAFTA Awards - Best Documentary and Best Foreign Language Film.

For reference

The documentary by eyewitness Mstyslav Chernov, 20 Days in Mariupol, tells the story of the brutal siege of the Ukrainian port city by the Russian criminal army from February to May 2022, which killed more than 20,000 people.

Chernovy was joined by photographer Yevhen Malolietka and producer Vasylisa Stepanenko. The film shows the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the bombing of the maternity hospital, and the rescue of the author and his Associated Press colleagues from the city surrounded by Russian troops.

Recall

A documentary film was made about the medics of the SSU's Specialized Medical Center "A" who save the lives of defenders on the front line.  The work of these doctors is described in the film "Combat Medics. Death will wait" from the documentary series "SBU. Special Operations of Victory".

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Culture

Contact us about advertising