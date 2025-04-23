Negotiations on the war in Ukraine in London will be held without top diplomats - Sky News

$41.520.14
The price of gas for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz
07:58 AM • 4268 views

The price of gas for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

April 22, 06:22 PM • 31994 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

April 22, 05:32 PM • 67698 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM • 103037 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 98894 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 117123 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 173218 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 125621 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 227467 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 120028 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Telegraph: The US will present a seven-point peace plan in London

April 23, 12:27 AM • 20586 views

Trump administration liquidates group investigating Russian war crimes against Ukraine -The Washington Post

April 23, 01:42 AM • 25855 views

The State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the attack on Poltava: 3 people were injured, houses and infrastructure were damaged

03:03 AM • 18257 views

The consequences of massive strikes on residential infrastructure are being eliminated in Kharkiv: preliminary, without casualties

03:50 AM • 16806 views

In a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1210 soldiers and dozens of pieces of equipment

04:31 AM • 28282 views
Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

06:48 AM • 10817 views

"When energy is security." How the Ukrainian company RSE is creating autonomous energy during the war

06:22 AM • 12165 views

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

April 22, 02:43 PM • 58822 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

April 22, 01:40 PM • 103037 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

April 22, 12:23 PM • 79447 views
Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 20957 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 21022 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 51442 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM • 42566 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 87914 views
Negotiations on the war in Ukraine in London will be held without top diplomats - Sky News

Kyiv • UNN

 • 968 views

Top diplomats were supposed to hold talks on the war in Ukraine in London, but the meeting will take place at the level of senior officials. The US will offer Kyiv to recognize Crimea as Russian and freeze the front.

Negotiations on the war in Ukraine in London will be held without top diplomats - Sky News

Top diplomats from Great Britain, the USA, France, Germany and Ukraine postponed a meeting in London on Wednesday for high-level negotiations on how to end the war in Russia, reports Sky News, writes UNN.

Details

Instead, discussions will take place among senior officials from the five countries, although the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is also still expected to be in the British capital and, as is known, will hold a bilateral meeting with the head of the British Ministry of Foreign Affairs, David Lammy.

"The reduction in the level of diplomacy contrasts with the increased pressure from Donald Trump and his team on Kyiv and Moscow to agree on a ceasefire," the publication notes.

The US peace proposal, which is to be discussed in London, reportedly "involves the United States recognising Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea - something Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected on Tuesday".

There is nothing to talk about: Zelenskyy on whether Ukraine will recognize Crimea as Russian22.04.25, 20:16 • 6836 views

The plan, which US media reported at the weekend, also freezes the front lines within a peace agreement, the publication writes.

The US in London will propose to Kyiv to recognize Crimea as Russian and freeze the front - WP 22.04.25, 19:57 • 8178 views

The US President, who took office stating that he would quickly end Russia's war in Ukraine, is now warning that he will "refuse" to mediate peace talks if Kyiv and Moscow "complicate" reaching an agreement. Marco Rubio, his Secretary of State, also said last week that Washington would end talks if no progress was made within days, the publication notes.

"Rubio was supposed to come to London to meet with Lammy and the foreign ministers of Ukraine, France and Germany, but it emerged on Tuesday that he would no longer be travelling," the publication notes.

"After that happened, Paris and Berlin also apparently suspended their respective ministers' travel plans. It is clear that there is hope that a meeting at the level of ministers will still take place in the near future," the publication reads.

Instead, Keith Kellogg, the US President's special representative for Ukraine, will participate in discussions in London with senior French and German officials

- writes the publication.

Great Britain and France are leading efforts to ensure that Europe is not pushed aside by Trump in the pursuit of peace in Ukraine.

They have also been trying to assemble a "coalition of the willing" to send British, French and other foreign troops to Ukraine after any ceasefire to help secure the peace - although, as the publication writes, "defence experts doubt the reliability of such a plan without the support of the US and their much larger armed forces".

Instead of a personal meeting, Lammy had a telephone conversation with Rubio on Tuesday, which he called "productive" in a post on X.

"Great Britain is working with the USA, Ukraine and Europe for the sake of peace and an end to Putin's illegal invasion," he wrote.

"Negotiations are continuing at that pace, and officials will meet in London tomorrow [on Wednesday]. This is a critical moment for Ukraine, Great Britain and Euro-Atlantic security," Lammy noted.

Rubio published a similar message: "Today I had a productive conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Great Britain, David Lammy. I expressed my gratitude for hosting the US delegation headed by the President's Special Envoy Keith Kellogg. Our team looks forward to meaningful and good technical meetings with Ukrainian and British colleagues."

"I look forward to continuing the ongoing discussions in London and moving my trip to Great Britain to the coming months," Rubio indicated.

Rubio is not going to London for negotiations on the war in Ukraine: who will represent the USA22.04.25, 20:37 • 12641 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
David Lammy
Keith Kellogg
Marco Rubio
Donald Trump
France
United Kingdom
Germany
Crimea
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
London
Kyiv
