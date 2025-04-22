The US in London will propose to Kyiv to recognize Crimea as Russian and freeze the front - WP

$41.380.02
NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game
01:40 PM • 36150 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 55827 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 81572 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 134585 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 109404 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 221913 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 113294 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 84298 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 68856 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 42470 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

A dog was rescued from under the rubble in Sumy region after a night strike by the Russian Federation - State Emergency Service of Ukraine

April 22, 07:13 AM • 56055 views

Air defense systems are operating in the Kyiv region amid the threat of enemy drones

April 22, 07:13 AM • 66413 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 74638 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 29791 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

12:23 PM • 40814 views
Publications

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

02:43 PM • 19251 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

01:40 PM • 36150 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

12:23 PM • 41519 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Exclusive

April 22, 07:51 AM • 134585 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 115484 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Oleh Syniehubov

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Petro Poroshenko

Elon Musk

Actual places

Ukraine

Kharkiv

United States

Kyiv

Zaporizhzhia

UNN Lite

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

03:52 PM • 5586 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

03:42 PM • 6002 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 30289 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM • 23432 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 75128 views
The US in London will propose to Kyiv to recognize Crimea as Russian and freeze the front - WP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1388 views

The US may offer to recognize Crimea as Russian and freeze the front line for a peace agreement. In exchange for a ceasefire, Russia will receive sanctions relief, and Ukraine will receive security guarantees and reconstruction.

The US in London will propose to Kyiv to recognize Crimea as Russian and freeze the front - WP

On Wednesday in London, the US will propose to officially recognize Crimea as Russian and freeze the front line as part of a peace agreement. This is reported by The Washington Post, citing officials familiar with internal discussions, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication, Ukraine's allies hope to secure security guarantees and reconstruction programs for the war-torn country in exchange for possible territorial concessions.

The American proposals, presented to Ukraine in Paris last week, include Washington's official recognition of annexed Crimea as Russian territory and the gradual lifting of sanctions against Russia as part of a future agreement, according to three sources familiar with the matter. In exchange, Moscow would have to cease hostilities in Ukraine - at a time when the Russian army has an advantage in both manpower and weapons.

An advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that among the American proposals there are those with which Kyiv agrees and those that raise objections. One Western official noted that the pressure on Ukraine is "staggering". Like others, he spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss sensitive diplomatic issues.

Kyiv prepares a response to Trump's plan regarding the recognition of the annexation of Crimea and blocking NATO membership - WSJ21.04.25, 05:26 • 58755 views

A US State Department representative downplayed suggestions that Washington had presented Kyiv with a fait accompli, but the Trump administration's increasingly public frustration with the slow pace of negotiations has raised concerns in Kyiv about a further deterioration in relations with Washington.

With the intensification of the negotiation process, against the backdrop of statements by American officials about a possible withdrawal from the case within a few days, the pressure on Kyiv is increasing. French, British and German negotiators, who have become more actively involved in the process, intend to support Ukraine's position in London, insisting that any agreement include security guarantees and post-war reconstruction programs - partly at the expense of frozen Russian assets.

I believe that Vitkoff is spreading Russian narratives: Zelenskyy on the inclusion of Ukrainian lands in a peace agreement17.04.25, 19:44 • 7892 views

European and even some Ukrainian officials privately admit that Kyiv is unlikely to regain control of the territories currently controlled by Russia in the near future. At best, they hope to slow down the hasty conclusion of an agreement that would allow Moscow to retain the captured lands and avoid sanctions - without significant benefits for Ukraine.

"There is concern that Trump is trying to put pressure on the Ukrainians and is not tough enough on Russia," said Mujtaba Rahman, managing director of the Eurasia Group analytical company. - "The main question now is: what will Ukraine get in exchange for concessions on part of its territory?"

According to two informed sources, the US presented the general outlines of its proposals to Ukraine during negotiations in Paris last week, and Kyiv perceived them as Washington's final proposal before it could withdraw from the peace process.

Ukraine may care less about some regions if they are Russian-speaking - Vitkoff18.04.25, 14:46 • 5787 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
United States Department of State
The Washington Post
NATO
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Paris
Crimea
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
London
Kyiv
