Ukraine may care less about some regions if they are Russian-speaking - Vitkoff

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff stated that during negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, the latter was fixated on Ukrainian territories. Witkoff suggested that Ukraine might "care less" about some regions if they are Russian-speaking. Witkoff said this in an interview with the Wall Street Journal, reports UNN.

According to Witkoff, during their discussions, Putin was fixated on Ukrainian land. According to him, Russia "may get some of the regions, but not all".

According to him, Ukraine "may worry less about some regions" if they are Russian-speaking.

When you start looking at those five regions – Russia, they are important to you, and to Ukraine as well. But if some of them are more Russian-speaking, won't they become less important (for Ukraine - ed.)? - Witkoff said.



Earlier, after meeting with Kremlin envoy Kirill Dmitriev, Witkoff suggested that US President Donald Trump support the transfer of four regions of Ukraine - Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia and Kherson - to Russia for a faster end to the war.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated that he believes that US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, with his statements about the possible inclusion of Ukrainian territories in the peace agreement, is spreading Russian narratives.