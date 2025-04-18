$41.380.17
President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list
10:59 AM • 10649 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
08:50 AM • 40879 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
08:41 AM • 43217 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
08:05 AM • 77833 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

07:43 AM • 31356 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 86812 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 68848 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 153542 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 88845 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 90780 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

+24°
5.8m/s
21%
Ukraine may care less about some regions if they are Russian-speaking - Vitkoff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2114 views

US Special Envoy Vitkoff suggested that Ukraine should be less concerned about regions where the Russian language prevails. Putin was fixated on Ukrainian territories during the negotiations.

Ukraine may care less about some regions if they are Russian-speaking - Vitkoff

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff stated that during negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, the latter was fixated on Ukrainian territories. Witkoff suggested that Ukraine might "care less" about some regions if they are Russian-speaking. Witkoff said this in an interview with the Wall Street Journal, reports UNN.

Details

According to Witkoff, during their discussions, Putin was fixated on Ukrainian land. According to him, Russia "may get some of the regions, but not all".

According to him, Ukraine "may worry less about some regions" if they are Russian-speaking.

When you start looking at those five regions – Russia, they are important to you, and to Ukraine as well. But if some of them are more Russian-speaking, won't they become less important (for Ukraine - ed.)?

- Witkoff said.

Recall

Earlier, after meeting with Kremlin envoy Kirill Dmitriev, Witkoff suggested that US President Donald Trump support the transfer of four regions of Ukraine - Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia and Kherson - to Russia for a faster end to the war.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated that he believes that US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, with his statements about the possible inclusion of Ukrainian territories in the peace agreement, is spreading Russian narratives.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Steve Witkoff
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
