I believe that Vitkoff is spreading Russian narratives: Zelenskyy on the inclusion of Ukrainian lands in a peace agreement

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he believes that US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff is spreading Russian narratives with his statements about the possible inclusion of Ukrainian territories in the peace agreement. Zelenskyy said this during a briefing, UNN reports.

I believe that Mr. Witkoff has adopted the strategy of the Russian side for himself. I believe that it is very dangerous, because he consciously or unconsciously, I do not know, spreads Russian narratives. In any case, it doesn't help. I don't see him having a mandate to discuss Ukrainian territories, because the territories are ours, they belong to our people, to our nation, and not only to us, but also to future, future Ukrainians. I don't understand what he's talking about. We heard it, but we heard it as Putin's "nonsense". I didn't think that he had people who continue to spread these narratives in other civilized countries - said Zelenskyy.

Recall

US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, who is participating in peace talks on the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine, said that the peace agreement concerns the "so-called five territories", but there is much more to it.