Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump
06:03 PM • 11491 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 57868 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 57027 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 65948 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

April 17, 01:01 PM • 65429 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 17, 12:16 PM • 59707 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

April 17, 11:35 AM • 52573 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
April 17, 09:48 AM • 55732 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 58002 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from “gray” Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

April 17, 06:17 AM • 77110 views

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

I believe that Vitkoff is spreading Russian narratives: Zelenskyy on the inclusion of Ukrainian lands in a peace agreement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6766 views

The President of Ukraine stated that Steve Vitkoff, Trump's special envoy, is spreading Russian narratives regarding the possible inclusion of Ukrainian territories in a peace agreement. Zelenskyy emphasized that this is dangerous.

I believe that Vitkoff is spreading Russian narratives: Zelenskyy on the inclusion of Ukrainian lands in a peace agreement

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he believes that US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff is spreading Russian narratives with his statements about the possible inclusion of Ukrainian territories in the peace agreement. Zelenskyy said this during a briefing, UNN reports.

I believe that Mr. Witkoff has adopted the strategy of the Russian side for himself. I believe that it is very dangerous, because he consciously or unconsciously, I do not know, spreads Russian narratives. In any case, it doesn't help. I don't see him having a mandate to discuss Ukrainian territories, because the territories are ours, they belong to our people, to our nation, and not only to us, but also to future, future Ukrainians. I don't understand what he's talking about. We heard it, but we heard it as Putin's "nonsense". I didn't think that he had people who continue to spread these narratives in other civilized countries

- said Zelenskyy.

Recall

US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, who is participating in peace talks on the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine, said that the peace agreement concerns the "so-called five territories", but there is much more to it.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Steve Witkoff
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
