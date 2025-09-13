$41.310.10
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular films
September 12, 07:25 PM • 15426 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 30280 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 23183 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM • 36615 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 45409 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 34480 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
September 12, 10:50 AM • 34062 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of Primorsk
Exclusive
September 12, 09:11 AM • 23976 views
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
Exclusive
September 12, 08:46 AM • 33066 views
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
SBU drone attack on Primorsk port: two tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet" hit – Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

SBU drones damaged two Russian tankers, Kusto and Cai Yun, in the port of Primorsk, leading to the shutdown of the largest oil product export port in the Baltic Sea. This inflicted colossal economic damage on Russia.

SBU drone attack on Primorsk port: two tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet" hit – Reuters

During yesterday's special operation by the SBU in Russia's largest port of Primorsk, two Russian tankers, Kusto and Cai Yun, were damaged at once. Reuters reports this with reference to sources, according to UNN.

According to industry sources, two vessels caught fire as a result of a drone attack, which was the first such attack on the port.

- the report says.

It is noted that these vessels belong to Russia's "shadow fleet" and sail under the flag of the Seychelles.

According to sources, the oil tankers Kusto and Cai Yun were damaged in the attack. Kusto is an Aframax-class tanker with a capacity of about 700,000 barrels, owned and operated by Solstice Corp., according to LSEG. Cai Yun is an Aframax-class tanker owned and operated by Acceronix Ltd. Both are registered in the Seychelles, according to public databases.

After the SBU drone attack, Russia's largest oil product export port in the Baltic Sea suspended operations. The extent of damage to the pumping station, which was also attacked in addition to the tankers, is currently unknown.

Experts note that Primorsk's trade turnover reaches $100 million daily. Therefore, even a short-term halt in the port's operations causes colossal economic damage to Russia.

Addition

UNN sources reported that on the night of September 12, drones of the Security Service of Ukraine hit the largest Russian oil loading port in the Baltic Sea, which is the final point of the Baltic Pipeline System.

Anna Murashko

War in UkraineEconomy
Security Service of Ukraine
Reuters
Seychelles
Baltic Sea