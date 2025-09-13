SBU drone attack on Primorsk port: two tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet" hit – Reuters

During yesterday's special operation by the SBU in Russia's largest port of Primorsk, two Russian tankers, Kusto and Cai Yun, were damaged at once. Reuters reports this with reference to sources, according to UNN.

According to industry sources, two vessels caught fire as a result of a drone attack, which was the first such attack on the port. - the report says.

It is noted that these vessels belong to Russia's "shadow fleet" and sail under the flag of the Seychelles.

According to sources, the oil tankers Kusto and Cai Yun were damaged in the attack. Kusto is an Aframax-class tanker with a capacity of about 700,000 barrels, owned and operated by Solstice Corp., according to LSEG. Cai Yun is an Aframax-class tanker owned and operated by Acceronix Ltd. Both are registered in the Seychelles, according to public databases.

After the SBU drone attack, Russia's largest oil product export port in the Baltic Sea suspended operations. The extent of damage to the pumping station, which was also attacked in addition to the tankers, is currently unknown.

Experts note that Primorsk's trade turnover reaches $100 million daily. Therefore, even a short-term halt in the port's operations causes colossal economic damage to Russia.

Addition

UNN sources reported that on the night of September 12, drones of the Security Service of Ukraine hit the largest Russian oil loading port in the Baltic Sea, which is the final point of the Baltic Pipeline System.