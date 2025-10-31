Hurricane Melissa devastates the Caribbean: 50 dead, billions in damage, and apocalyptic destruction

Days after Hurricane Melissa hit Jamaica, the enormous damage is becoming increasingly apparent in the island nation. In addition, at least 50 deaths have been reported in the Caribbean, writes UNN with reference to Spiegel.

Details

The situation on the ground is apocalyptic. It looks like a bomb exploded in this community; people are sleeping on the streets, there is complete destruction. There is widespread psychological distress - said Brian Bogart, Director of the World Food Programme (WFP) in the Caribbean.

Bogart noted this after his visit to the particularly devastated coastal town of Black River in the southwest of the island.

One of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the Atlantic

Images from the region show destroyed and flooded coastal communities. Where colorful houses once stood, piles of debris now cover the muddy ground. It will take years for people to recover from the losses, said Nesefor Mgendi of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) in Geneva.

In Jamaica, which was hit by a Category 5 hurricane on Tuesday, at least 19 people died.

Satellite images of Jamaica before and after show the destruction from Hurricane Melissa

In Haiti, continuous rains caused floods and landslides, although the storm did not make direct landfall. According to preliminary data from the authorities, at least 30 people died, and others are still considered missing.

In Cuba and the Bahamas, according to current information, only material damage has been caused.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Melissa has weakened to a Category 1 hurricane from 5 and, according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC), is expected to weaken further during the day.

In the Atlantic archipelago of Bermuda, which Hurricane Melissa passed on Friday evening, local media reported that the storm caused power outages in more than 19,000 homes.

Apart from this and a few fallen trees and streetlights, the British Overseas Territory remained relatively unscathed.

The death toll in Jamaica could rise significantly in the coming hours and days. Many communities remain cut off from the outside world. According to a report in "The Gleaner" newspaper, dozens of motorists and rescuers were stranded on Holland Bamboo Avenue in the parish of St. Elizabeth on Thursday.

Fallen bamboo poles blocked an approximately four-kilometer natural tunnel of bamboo plants, a popular tourist attraction. Passage was impossible for more than 24 hours.

Climate change made Hurricane Melissa four times more likely - scientists

This is Holland Bamboo. There are no shops here, no restaurants, no one drives around to bring you food. So we drink coconut water. I'm confused and worried. I want to go home - the newspaper quotes a woman who waited out the storm at her workplace in Junction and was returning to her family.

Mobile communication was absent. She did not know if her house survived the hurricane or if her children were safe. According to preliminary estimates by the private American meteorological service AccuWeather, which also assesses the impact of bad weather, the total damage and economic losses caused by the storm could reach 48 to 52 billion US dollars (approximately 41 to 45 billion euros).

Addition

As a result of Hurricane Melissa, which hit the Caribbean countries, almost 50 residents of Jamaica and Haiti died.