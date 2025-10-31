Hurricane Melissa devastates the Caribbean: 50 dead, billions in damage, and apocalyptic destruction

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
06:17 PM • 2518 views
Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber
05:29 PM • 8650 views
Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, final decision rests with Trump - Media
04:15 PM • 12302 views
Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 17843 views
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
Exclusive
October 31, 12:28 PM • 22349 views
This is North Korea: economist criticized the idea of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine
October 31, 12:08 PM • 35337 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
October 31, 11:42 AM • 18848 views
Head of the SBU Maliuk: one of the three "Oreshnik" was successfully destroyed
Exclusive
October 31, 10:56 AM • 33991 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
October 31, 10:52 AM • 17024 views
"Historic event": Kravchenko announced the first case of a Russian serviceman being handed over to a foreign state for trialVideo
Exclusive
October 31, 09:39 AM • 20349 views
Attackers on the TCC in Odesa near 7 km face 5 to 15 years: the case is being investigated by the SBU
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
Cabinet of Ministers renamed the Ministry of Culture: what is the new name of the agencyOctober 31, 09:18 AM • 4810 views
What to plant in November: how to prepare your garden for winter and lay the foundation for a future harvestPhotoOctober 31, 09:35 AM • 41020 views
Cartoons with a spooky charm: what to watch for HalloweenPhotoOctober 31, 10:39 AM • 32439 views
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoOctober 31, 11:19 AM • 16877 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhoto02:59 PM • 18655 views
Publications
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhoto02:59 PM • 18855 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than depositsOctober 31, 12:08 PM • 35359 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
Exclusive
October 31, 10:56 AM • 34008 views
Cartoons with a spooky charm: what to watch for HalloweenPhotoOctober 31, 10:39 AM • 32594 views
What to plant in November: how to prepare your garden for winter and lay the foundation for a future harvestPhotoOctober 31, 09:35 AM • 41178 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Gennadiy Trukhanov
Vasyl Malyuk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Lithuania
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhoto02:59 PM • 18855 views
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoOctober 31, 11:19 AM • 17032 views
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten WindsorOctober 30, 07:41 PM • 31344 views
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California wentOctober 29, 03:50 PM • 63802 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 67799 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
The Washington Post
Storm Shadow cruise missile
R-360 Neptune

Hurricane Melissa devastates the Caribbean: 50 dead, billions in damage, and apocalyptic destruction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1228 views

After Hurricane Melissa, Jamaica and Haiti suffered catastrophic destruction, with at least 50 people killed. Total damages and economic losses are estimated at 48-52 billion US dollars.

Hurricane Melissa devastates the Caribbean: 50 dead, billions in damage, and apocalyptic destruction

Days after Hurricane Melissa hit Jamaica, the enormous damage is becoming increasingly apparent in the island nation. In addition, at least 50 deaths have been reported in the Caribbean, writes UNN with reference to Spiegel.

Details

The situation on the ground is apocalyptic. It looks like a bomb exploded in this community; people are sleeping on the streets, there is complete destruction. There is widespread psychological distress

- said Brian Bogart, Director of the World Food Programme (WFP) in the Caribbean.

Bogart noted this after his visit to the particularly devastated coastal town of Black River in the southwest of the island.

One of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the Atlantic

Images from the region show destroyed and flooded coastal communities. Where colorful houses once stood, piles of debris now cover the muddy ground. It will take years for people to recover from the losses, said Nesefor Mgendi of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) in Geneva.

In Jamaica, which was hit by a Category 5 hurricane on Tuesday, at least 19 people died.

Satellite images of Jamaica before and after show the destruction from Hurricane Melissa30.10.25, 17:00 • 3314 views

In Haiti, continuous rains caused floods and landslides, although the storm did not make direct landfall. According to preliminary data from the authorities, at least 30 people died, and others are still considered missing.

In Cuba and the Bahamas, according to current information, only material damage has been caused.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Melissa has weakened to a Category 1 hurricane from 5 and, according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC), is expected to weaken further during the day.

In the Atlantic archipelago of Bermuda, which Hurricane Melissa passed on Friday evening, local media reported that the storm caused power outages in more than 19,000 homes.

Apart from this and a few fallen trees and streetlights, the British Overseas Territory remained relatively unscathed.

The death toll in Jamaica could rise significantly in the coming hours and days. Many communities remain cut off from the outside world. According to a report in "The Gleaner" newspaper, dozens of motorists and rescuers were stranded on Holland Bamboo Avenue in the parish of St. Elizabeth on Thursday.

Fallen bamboo poles blocked an approximately four-kilometer natural tunnel of bamboo plants, a popular tourist attraction. Passage was impossible for more than 24 hours.

Climate change made Hurricane Melissa four times more likely - scientists30.10.25, 18:13 • 3392 views

This is Holland Bamboo. There are no shops here, no restaurants, no one drives around to bring you food. So we drink coconut water. I'm confused and worried. I want to go home

- the newspaper quotes a woman who waited out the storm at her workplace in Junction and was returning to her family.

Mobile communication was absent. She did not know if her house survived the hurricane or if her children were safe. According to preliminary estimates by the private American meteorological service AccuWeather, which also assesses the impact of bad weather, the total damage and economic losses caused by the storm could reach 48 to 52 billion US dollars (approximately 41 to 45 billion euros).

Addition

As a result of Hurricane Melissa, which hit the Caribbean countries, almost 50 residents of Jamaica and Haiti died.

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Power outage
Electricity
Haiti
Cuba
Geneva
International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies
The Bahamas