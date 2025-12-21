$42.340.00
December 20, 05:28 PM • 18495 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM • 41862 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM • 42616 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM • 30527 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
December 20, 02:15 PM • 28400 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
December 20, 11:29 AM • 32020 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
December 20, 10:44 AM • 35796 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
December 20, 09:25 AM • 26300 views
SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in CrimeaPhoto
December 20, 08:51 AM • 25438 views
Power outages on December 20: Russians cut off power to consumers in four regions of Ukraine
December 20, 07:13 AM • 20670 views
Defense Forces hit Russian ship "Okhotnik" and Lukoil platform in the Caspian Sea
Popular news
"One person thinks about himself, and an entire nation suffers": Zelenskyy on Hungary blocking Ukraine's EU accessionDecember 20, 09:59 PM • 5036 views
Britain cuts funding for countering Russian propaganda in Western Balkans - The GuardianDecember 20, 11:33 PM • 4052 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine should not seek an alternative to the US to force Russia to end the warDecember 21, 12:05 AM • 6902 views
Putin's envoy revealed details of negotiations between Russia and the US in MiamiVideoDecember 21, 01:11 AM • 17098 views
"Lies and propaganda": US intelligence commented on media reports about Putin's plans to seize all of Ukraine and part of EuropeDecember 21, 01:44 AM • 10428 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 24446 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 42634 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 94046 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 67363 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 75403 views
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 9882 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in FloridaDecember 20, 06:35 PM • 11582 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - mediaDecember 20, 03:32 PM • 24134 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhotoDecember 20, 01:40 PM • 37406 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideoDecember 19, 05:00 PM • 30531 views
Mass shooting at a tavern in South Africa, 9 dead

Kyiv • UNN

 • 226 views

At least nine people have died and ten others were injured in a mass shooting at a tavern near Johannesburg. South African police are searching for about 12 suspects who opened fire on patrons.

Mass shooting at a tavern in South Africa, 9 dead

In South Africa, police have launched a manhunt for suspects after a mass shooting at a tavern near Johannesburg. At least nine people were killed and ten others were injured in the attack. This was reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

The shooting occurred around 1:00 AM on Sunday in Bekkersdal, a township southwest of Johannesburg. According to police, a group of armed men opened fire on patrons of the tavern.

It is reported that about 12 unknown suspects in a white kombi and a silver sedan opened fire on tavern patrons and continued to shoot indiscriminately as they fled the scene 

— reads a statement from the South African Police Service.

The motive for the attack remains unknown at this time.

South Sudan army officer and soldiers arrested in connection with UN staffer's death19.12.25, 20:41 • 3598 views

Police said they are looking for approximately a dozen suspects and urged witnesses to provide any information that could assist the investigation.

The investigation into the shooting in Bekkersdal is ongoing.

20-year-old Paige Bell was found dead on a luxury yacht moored near the elite Harbour Island resort in the Bahamas. The girl worked on the vessel Far From It, the cost of a vacation on which reaches 120 thousand pounds per week.

