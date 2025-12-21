Mass shooting at a tavern in South Africa, 9 dead

In South Africa, police have launched a manhunt for suspects after a mass shooting at a tavern near Johannesburg. At least nine people were killed and ten others were injured in the attack. This was reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

The shooting occurred around 1:00 AM on Sunday in Bekkersdal, a township southwest of Johannesburg. According to police, a group of armed men opened fire on patrons of the tavern.

It is reported that about 12 unknown suspects in a white kombi and a silver sedan opened fire on tavern patrons and continued to shoot indiscriminately as they fled the scene — reads a statement from the South African Police Service.

The motive for the attack remains unknown at this time.

South Sudan army officer and soldiers arrested in connection with UN staffer's death

Police said they are looking for approximately a dozen suspects and urged witnesses to provide any information that could assist the investigation.

The investigation into the shooting in Bekkersdal is ongoing.

Recall

20-year-old Paige Bell was found dead on a luxury yacht moored near the elite Harbour Island resort in the Bahamas. The girl worked on the vessel Far From It, the cost of a vacation on which reaches 120 thousand pounds per week.