Google is teaching AI to speak the language of dolphins

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 16349 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 69978 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 38346 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 43615 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 50857 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 92349 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 84434 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35377 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60524 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109363 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 89633 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 52232 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 28767 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 22919 views

Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

10:17 AM • 11172 views
Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

11:16 AM • 70047 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 90512 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 92376 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
April 16, 06:47 AM • 84457 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
April 15, 12:27 PM • 184183 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 52868 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 29505 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 30521 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 31804 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 34081 views
R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

Google is teaching AI to speak the language of dolphins

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9812 views

Google has developed AI DolphinGemma, which can "translate" the language of dolphins and generate new sound sequences. The model uses data from the Wild Dolphin Project, which has been studying dolphins since 1985.

Google is teaching AI to speak the language of dolphins

For decades, understanding the clicks and whistles of dolphins has been beyond human capabilities. But recently, Google, in collaboration with Georgia Tech researchers, announced progress in this area. Scientists have created a basic artificial intelligence model that not only "translates" the language of dolphins, but also generates new sound sequences in response.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Blog.Google.

Google, in collaboration with Georgia Tech researchers and field research from the Wild Dolphin Project, has created an artificial intelligence model trained to study the structure of dolphin vocalizations and generate new dolphin-like sound sequences. This approach in the search for interspecies communication expands the boundaries of AI and our potential connection to the marine world

- says Google.

DolphinGemma

The vast Wild Dolphin Project dataset provided a unique opportunity for AI. Google has developed the DolphinGemma artificial intelligence model, which uses Google's special audio technologies: the SoundStream tokenizer transmits dolphin sounds. They are then processed by a special program for sounds with a complex sequence, and the AI model generates sound sequences similar to those used by dolphins for communication in response.

DolphinGemma can run on Pixel phones, which WDP uses in the field. So the Wild Dolphin Project will test it this season.

Research based on which DolphinGemma was created Wild Dolphin Project has been researching dolphins since 1985, herds of wild Atlantic spotted dolphins in the Bahamas in their natural environment.

According to scientists, this provides a rich and unique data set: decades of underwater life filmed on video and audio.

The main task of WDP is to observe and analyze the natural communication and social interactions of dolphins. Working underwater allows researchers to directly associate sounds with specific behaviors, which is not possible when observing on the surface.

For decades, scientists have correlated the sounds these mammals make with their behavior. Knowing the behavior of individual dolphins studied by scientists is crucial for accurate interpretation.

Here are a few examples:

  • Mom's signature whistles call her cubs;
    • bursts of pulse are often observed during fights;
      • Dolphins often use clicks during courtship or chasing sharks.

        The ultimate goal of the observation is to understand the structure and potential meaning of these sounds in dolphin communication and to find patterns that may indicate language. 

        Gmail updates security features: here's what to choose when Google asks you11.04.25, 18:20 • 11494 views

        Alona Utkina

        Alona Utkina

        Technologies
        The Bahamas
        Google
