Google is teaching AI to speak the language of dolphins

For decades, understanding the clicks and whistles of dolphins has been beyond human capabilities. But recently, Google, in collaboration with Georgia Tech researchers, announced progress in this area. Scientists have created a basic artificial intelligence model that not only "translates" the language of dolphins, but also generates new sound sequences in response.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Blog.Google.

Google, in collaboration with Georgia Tech researchers and field research from the Wild Dolphin Project, has created an artificial intelligence model trained to study the structure of dolphin vocalizations and generate new dolphin-like sound sequences. This approach in the search for interspecies communication expands the boundaries of AI and our potential connection to the marine world - says Google.

DolphinGemma

The vast Wild Dolphin Project dataset provided a unique opportunity for AI. Google has developed the DolphinGemma artificial intelligence model, which uses Google's special audio technologies: the SoundStream tokenizer transmits dolphin sounds. They are then processed by a special program for sounds with a complex sequence, and the AI model generates sound sequences similar to those used by dolphins for communication in response.

DolphinGemma can run on Pixel phones, which WDP uses in the field. So the Wild Dolphin Project will test it this season.

Research based on which DolphinGemma was created Wild Dolphin Project has been researching dolphins since 1985, herds of wild Atlantic spotted dolphins in the Bahamas in their natural environment.



According to scientists, this provides a rich and unique data set: decades of underwater life filmed on video and audio.

The main task of WDP is to observe and analyze the natural communication and social interactions of dolphins. Working underwater allows researchers to directly associate sounds with specific behaviors, which is not possible when observing on the surface.

For decades, scientists have correlated the sounds these mammals make with their behavior. Knowing the behavior of individual dolphins studied by scientists is crucial for accurate interpretation.

Here are a few examples:

Mom's signature whistles call her cubs;

bursts of pulse are often observed during fights;

Dolphins often use clicks during courtship or chasing sharks.

The ultimate goal of the observation is to understand the structure and potential meaning of these sounds in dolphin communication and to find patterns that may indicate language.

Gmail updates security features: here's what to choose when Google asks you