Bigger than the Titanic: a giant liner with a water park and dozens of bars will be launched next year

02:39 PM • 1896 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
02:02 PM • 5550 views
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – VenislavskyiVideo
10:04 AM • 13671 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
September 4, 08:49 AM • 19691 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
September 4, 08:13 AM • 20316 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
Exclusive
September 4, 08:05 AM • 18702 views
About 30-35 thousand Hasidim are expected to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman, the city is preparing - mayor
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 38363 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
September 3, 05:28 PM • 39795 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 01:52 PM • 42397 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 3, 12:08 PM • 37883 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Publications
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 20026 views
For any table: top delicious and simple Greek salad recipesPhotoSeptember 4, 07:53 AM • 17845 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 38363 views
Unbreakable Aviation: Ukrainian company "XENA"'s aircraft extinguishes fires in Montenegro and supports the state's image on the international arenaPhotoSeptember 3, 02:49 PM • 36952 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 75218 views
UNN Lite
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"10:35 AM • 8982 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 20026 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 11100 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 16984 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 19050 views
Bigger than the Titanic: a giant liner with a water park and dozens of bars will be launched next year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 302 views

Finland unveiled the "Legend of the Seas" — the largest cruise liner weighing 250,000 tons, accommodating 7,600 passengers. The ship features a water park, seven pools, 23 restaurants, and 21 bars, and its maiden voyage will begin in 2026.

Bigger than the Titanic: a giant liner with a water park and dozens of bars will be launched next year

In Finland, the "Legend of the Seas" was unveiled - the largest cruise liner on the planet, weighing 250 thousand tons. The gigantic ship, over 350 meters long, can accommodate 7,600 passengers, who will find a huge water park, seven swimming pools, 23 restaurants, and 21 bars on board, writes UNN with reference to DailyMail.

Details

Royal Caribbean's new ship, "Legend of the Seas," nearly 360 meters long, debuted in Meyer Turku, Finland, on August 29. It was greeted with a cannon salute and speeches delivered by cruise line executives.

The enormous ship, larger than the "Titanic," was "moved to the outfitting dock for final touches before it is launched next summer," the publication reports.

As stated, the "Legend of the Seas" boasts a record-breaking water park, as well as 21 bars and 23 restaurants. It features Crown's Edge, an attraction that is part skywalk, part ropes course. It is noted that "families of all ages will be able to enjoy the family time of a lifetime together and in their own way."

Planet Cruise reports that "the ship's maximum capacity will be 7,600 passengers."

The "Legend of the Seas" cruise will begin in 2026 in the Mediterranean and head to the Caribbean.

Addition

"Legend of the Seas" joins "Star of the Seas" and "Icon of the Seas," which is scheduled to be launched in 2027.

According to The Sun, Casimir Lindholm, CEO of Meyer Turku, said: "Legend of the Seas continues the state-of-the-art Icon class, which allows the Finnish maritime industry to best demonstrate its unique expertise."

"Star of the Seas" embarked on its journey on August 31 and is a 20-deck vessel, 1196 feet long, capable of accommodating 5610 guests at a time.

It is currently the world's largest liner at sea, alongside Icon of the Seas and Royal Caribbean.

In addition to "six record-breaking water slides, the ship also boasts "seven unique pools" and over "40 dining and beverage options." Raven South from Daily Mail was invited on board for an exclusive three-day tour from Orlando, Florida, to the company's private resort in the Bahamas.

She described the cruise ship as "stunning" and wrote that "there are so many things on board that almost all passengers will be busy."

However, Sont notes that the enormous size means a lot of walking is required to get around the ship.

Tickets for a seven-day trip to the Western Caribbean started at $1272 per person ($2544 per room) for the most budget-friendly option.

US to sell “Kerimov’s yacht” for hundreds of millions: vessel maintenance costs almost $1 million per month06.08.25, 12:37 • 3080 views

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldTechnologies
The Bahamas
Finland
United States