Bigger than the Titanic: a giant liner with a water park and dozens of bars will be launched next year

In Finland, the "Legend of the Seas" was unveiled - the largest cruise liner on the planet, weighing 250 thousand tons. The gigantic ship, over 350 meters long, can accommodate 7,600 passengers, who will find a huge water park, seven swimming pools, 23 restaurants, and 21 bars on board, writes UNN with reference to DailyMail.

Details

Royal Caribbean's new ship, "Legend of the Seas," nearly 360 meters long, debuted in Meyer Turku, Finland, on August 29. It was greeted with a cannon salute and speeches delivered by cruise line executives.

The enormous ship, larger than the "Titanic," was "moved to the outfitting dock for final touches before it is launched next summer," the publication reports.

As stated, the "Legend of the Seas" boasts a record-breaking water park, as well as 21 bars and 23 restaurants. It features Crown's Edge, an attraction that is part skywalk, part ropes course. It is noted that "families of all ages will be able to enjoy the family time of a lifetime together and in their own way."

Planet Cruise reports that "the ship's maximum capacity will be 7,600 passengers."

The "Legend of the Seas" cruise will begin in 2026 in the Mediterranean and head to the Caribbean.

Addition

"Legend of the Seas" joins "Star of the Seas" and "Icon of the Seas," which is scheduled to be launched in 2027.

According to The Sun, Casimir Lindholm, CEO of Meyer Turku, said: "Legend of the Seas continues the state-of-the-art Icon class, which allows the Finnish maritime industry to best demonstrate its unique expertise."

"Star of the Seas" embarked on its journey on August 31 and is a 20-deck vessel, 1196 feet long, capable of accommodating 5610 guests at a time.

It is currently the world's largest liner at sea, alongside Icon of the Seas and Royal Caribbean.

In addition to "six record-breaking water slides, the ship also boasts "seven unique pools" and over "40 dining and beverage options." Raven South from Daily Mail was invited on board for an exclusive three-day tour from Orlando, Florida, to the company's private resort in the Bahamas.

She described the cruise ship as "stunning" and wrote that "there are so many things on board that almost all passengers will be busy."

However, Sont notes that the enormous size means a lot of walking is required to get around the ship.

Tickets for a seven-day trip to the Western Caribbean started at $1272 per person ($2544 per room) for the most budget-friendly option.

