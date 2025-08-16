Hurricane Erin strengthens in the Atlantic and approaches the Caribbean

Hurricane Erin gained strength on Friday as it raged in the Atlantic Ocean and approached the Caribbean. It could bring heavy rains to the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, writes UNN with reference to Phys.

Details

The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported that as of 00:00 GMT, the storm's maximum sustained wind speed had increased to 137 kilometers per hour, and it was located approximately 500 kilometers east of the northern Leeward Islands, an area that includes the US and British Virgin Islands.

Erin, the first hurricane of this year's Atlantic season, is expected to bring heavy rains from late Friday through Sunday to these areas, the center said, warning of possible isolated and localized "significant flash and urban flooding," as well as landslides or mudslides. A tropical storm warning is in effect for Anguilla, Saint Martin, Saint Barthélemy, and other islands.

Steady or rapid intensification is expected over the next few days, and Erin is forecast to become a major hurricane over the weekend - reported the NHC

It was considered that Haiti, the Dominican Republic, and the Bahamas are on the southern edge of the forecast path.

The storm is forecast to dump up to 15 centimeters of rain on the islands in isolated areas.

Waves generated by Erin are expected to affect parts of the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico and "are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions," the NHC reported.

The hurricane may turn north by the end of Sunday. Although meteorologists expressed confidence that Erin would remain far from the US coast, they said the storm could still cause dangerous waves and erosion in places like North Carolina.

The Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June to the end of November, is expected to be more intense than usual, US meteorologists predict.

Last year, several powerful storms wreaked havoc in the region, including Hurricane Helene, which killed more than 200 people in the southeastern United States.

As part of President Donald Trump's plans to significantly reduce the size of the federal bureaucracy, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NHC) has experienced budget cuts and layoffs, raising concerns about inaccuracies in storm forecasting.

According to scientists, climate change, namely rising sea temperatures caused by the burning of fossil fuels, has increased both the likelihood of more intense storms and their faster intensification.

Addition

Three weather systems in the Atlantic could develop into hurricanes heading for the US. The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season is forecast to be above normal due to high ocean temperatures.