Hurricane Erin strengthens in the Atlantic and approaches the Caribbean

$41.450.00
48.440.00
ukenru
07:28 AM • 10176 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 106540 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 127185 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 87015 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 82041 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
August 15, 06:26 PM • 72819 views
Ukrainian military stopped the enemy's advance in the Pokrovsk direction: seven settlements cleared
August 15, 11:40 AM • 119337 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 215267 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 09:59 AM • 87075 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 194098 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
2.2m/s
41%
752mm
Popular news
Trump canceled lunch with Russian delegation and returns to WashingtonAugust 15, 11:40 PM • 24394 views
"This is not diplomacy, but theater": Schumer on Trump's meeting with PutinVideoAugust 16, 01:12 AM • 31976 views
Trump after meeting with Putin: "Now everything depends on Zelenskyy"August 16, 01:33 AM • 72205 views
Thousands of foreign mercenaries in the ranks of the Russian Federation cannot leave the front after the expiration of their contract - "I Want to Live" project03:52 AM • 19047 views
Trump had a long conversation with Zelensky on the return flight from Alaska - CNN06:49 AM • 18798 views
Publications
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 215286 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 187473 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 194113 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 208607 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 292245 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Joe Biden
Xi Jinping
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
White House
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideo07:05 AM • 4148 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandal03:37 AM • 13412 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 55529 views
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 127297 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 207543 views
Actual
Fox News
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
The Hill
United States dollar

Hurricane Erin strengthens in the Atlantic and approaches the Caribbean

Kyiv • UNN

 • 594 views

Hurricane Erin is gaining strength in the Atlantic as it approaches the Caribbean. It could bring heavy rains to the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

Hurricane Erin strengthens in the Atlantic and approaches the Caribbean

Hurricane Erin gained strength on Friday as it raged in the Atlantic Ocean and approached the Caribbean. It could bring heavy rains to the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, writes UNN with reference to Phys.

Details

The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported that as of 00:00 GMT, the storm's maximum sustained wind speed had increased to 137 kilometers per hour, and it was located approximately 500 kilometers east of the northern Leeward Islands, an area that includes the US and British Virgin Islands.

Erin, the first hurricane of this year's Atlantic season, is expected to bring heavy rains from late Friday through Sunday to these areas, the center said, warning of possible isolated and localized "significant flash and urban flooding," as well as landslides or mudslides. A tropical storm warning is in effect for Anguilla, Saint Martin, Saint Barthélemy, and other islands.

Steady or rapid intensification is expected over the next few days, and Erin is forecast to become a major hurricane over the weekend

- reported the NHC

It was considered that Haiti, the Dominican Republic, and the Bahamas are on the southern edge of the forecast path.

The storm is forecast to dump up to 15 centimeters of rain on the islands in isolated areas.

Powerful flood washes away village in India: shocking video05.08.25, 13:57 • 4909 views

Waves generated by Erin are expected to affect parts of the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico and "are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions," the NHC reported.

The hurricane may turn north by the end of Sunday. Although meteorologists expressed confidence that Erin would remain far from the US coast, they said the storm could still cause dangerous waves and erosion in places like North Carolina.

The Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June to the end of November, is expected to be more intense than usual, US meteorologists predict.

Last year, several powerful storms wreaked havoc in the region, including Hurricane Helene, which killed more than 200 people in the southeastern United States.

As part of President Donald Trump's plans to significantly reduce the size of the federal bureaucracy, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NHC) has experienced budget cuts and layoffs, raising concerns about inaccuracies in storm forecasting.

According to scientists, climate change, namely rising sea temperatures caused by the burning of fossil fuels, has increased both the likelihood of more intense storms and their faster intensification.

Addition

Three weather systems in the Atlantic could develop into hurricanes heading for the US. The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season is forecast to be above normal due to high ocean temperatures.

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Dominican Republic
Haiti
The Bahamas
Virgin Islands
Puerto Rico
Atlantic Ocean
Donald Trump
United States