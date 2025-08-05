Powerful flood washes away village in India: shocking video

$41.790.03
48.350.70
ukenru
Exclusive
10:48 AM • 8506 views
Gold instead of the dollar? How Trump's policy affected trust in the American currency worldwide
10:24 AM • 29443 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhoto
10:08 AM • 20289 views
Russian army losses in Ukraine fell to a minimum since spring 2024 - British Ministry of DefensePhoto
09:54 AM • 19422 views
Indian components found in Russian attack drones - Yermak
06:28 AM • 28086 views
Mass poisoning of children occurred in a camp in Lviv region: 24 children in hospital
August 5, 05:35 AM • 66507 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 108319 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
August 4, 12:41 PM • 79748 views
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
Exclusive
August 4, 12:06 PM • 138217 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
August 4, 11:14 AM • 158986 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
3.2m/s
50%
752mm
Popular news
FPV drone strike in Zaporizhzhia: two woundedPhotoAugust 5, 02:37 AM • 34326 views
Russia attacked railway in Lozova: station damaged, mechanic killed, 10 injuredPhotoAugust 5, 05:15 AM • 30863 views
Oil prices fall amid rising supply and demand concernsAugust 5, 05:37 AM • 6562 views
In Russia, Rosneft's oil refinery halted half of its capacities, gasoline prices rose to a record high06:57 AM • 54416 views
Bribe case in medical equipment supply doesn't hinder: MP Kuzminykh appeared at the opening of a medical center in Zhytomyr region10:45 AM • 18960 views
Publications
Bribe case in medical equipment supply doesn't hinder: MP Kuzminykh appeared at the opening of a medical center in Zhytomyr region10:45 AM • 18912 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhoto10:24 AM • 29474 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energizeAugust 5, 05:35 AM • 66517 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 108325 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
Exclusive
August 4, 12:06 PM • 138224 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Oleh Syniehubov
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Sumy Oblast
China
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 41687 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 64356 views
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - mediaAugust 4, 01:37 PM • 57982 views
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn sonPhotoAugust 4, 09:23 AM • 62441 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 364964 views
Actual
Facebook
MIM-104 Patriot
Diia (service)
Unmanned aerial vehicle
The New York Times

Powerful flood washes away village in India: shocking video

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1230 views

In India, heavy rain caused a sudden flood in Dharali village, Uttarkashi district. Five people died, dozens are missing, and houses were washed away by the water.

Powerful flood washes away village in India: shocking video

In India, heavy rainfall in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand state led to a sudden flood in the village of Dharali. As a result of the sudden influx of a large amount of water, five people died, and dozens remain missing, writes UNN with reference to Hindustan Times.

Details

The rainfall, which occurred in the catchment area of the Hir Ganga river, led to a flood in which at least five people died, reported Prashant Arya, the magistrate of Uttarkashi district.

A video of the incident, filmed by residents, shows the moments when the elements caused disaster. Footage taken from a wider angle shows floodwaters, including debris and mud, flowing through the streets, and houses being washed away.

The video captures the cries of residents, some of whom are concerned about the condition of their relatives who were at home or in flood-affected areas.

Dharali is a stopover village for tourists traveling to Gangotri, so it has several hotels, restaurants, and homestays. Rescuers are working at the scene, and military personnel have been mobilized to assist them.

Troops were immediately mobilized and reached the affected area to assess the situation and conduct rescue operations. The extent of the damage is being determined, and updates will be provided as liquidation operations unfold.

- reads the army's statement.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated that he is in constant contact with senior officials, adding that the situation is being closely monitored.

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Dhami after the heavy rainfall.

Three ITBP teams located nearby, as well as four NDRF teams, were dispatched there and will soon arrive to begin rescue operations.

- Shah said in a post on X.

Addition

Three weather systems in the Atlantic could develop into hurricanes heading towards the US. The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season is predicted to be above normal due to high ocean temperatures.

Heavy rains covered the coasts of Sochi and Tuapse, causing infrastructure damage, including a bridge collapse. The Krasnodar Krai authorities declared a state of emergency, opening temporary shelters for those affected.

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
Uttarakhand
India