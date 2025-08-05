Powerful flood washes away village in India: shocking video

In India, heavy rainfall in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand state led to a sudden flood in the village of Dharali. As a result of the sudden influx of a large amount of water, five people died, and dozens remain missing, writes UNN with reference to Hindustan Times.

Details

The rainfall, which occurred in the catchment area of the Hir Ganga river, led to a flood in which at least five people died, reported Prashant Arya, the magistrate of Uttarkashi district.

A video of the incident, filmed by residents, shows the moments when the elements caused disaster. Footage taken from a wider angle shows floodwaters, including debris and mud, flowing through the streets, and houses being washed away.

The video captures the cries of residents, some of whom are concerned about the condition of their relatives who were at home or in flood-affected areas.

Dharali is a stopover village for tourists traveling to Gangotri, so it has several hotels, restaurants, and homestays. Rescuers are working at the scene, and military personnel have been mobilized to assist them.

Troops were immediately mobilized and reached the affected area to assess the situation and conduct rescue operations. The extent of the damage is being determined, and updates will be provided as liquidation operations unfold. - reads the army's statement.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated that he is in constant contact with senior officials, adding that the situation is being closely monitored.

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Dhami after the heavy rainfall.

Three ITBP teams located nearby, as well as four NDRF teams, were dispatched there and will soon arrive to begin rescue operations. - Shah said in a post on X.

Addition

Three weather systems in the Atlantic could develop into hurricanes heading towards the US. The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season is predicted to be above normal due to high ocean temperatures.

Heavy rains covered the coasts of Sochi and Tuapse, causing infrastructure damage, including a bridge collapse. The Krasnodar Krai authorities declared a state of emergency, opening temporary shelters for those affected.