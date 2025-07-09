Murder on a superyacht: 20-year-old stewardess found dead on luxury vessel in the Bahamas
20-year-old Paige Bell was found dead on the superyacht Far From It in the Bahamas. A 39-year-old Mexican national has been charged with murder; he was found next to the body with injuries.
20-year-old Paige Bell was found dead on a luxury yacht moored near the elite Harbour Island resort in the Bahamas. The girl worked on the vessel Far From It, a vacation on which costs up to 120 thousand pounds per week. This is reported by UNN with reference to DailyMail.
20-year-old Paige Bell from Johannesburg, South Africa, was found dead aboard the luxury motor yacht Far From It while the vessel was docked at Harbour Island last week.
The Royal Bahamas Police Force also reported that a 39-year-old Mexican national has been charged with murder and is expected to appear in court today.
Police were notified of the girl's disappearance on July 3 after 1:00 PM. Paige's body was found in the yacht's engine room with apparent injuries. She was discovered next to a man believed to be a suspect in her murder. He had severe hand injuries as a result of what police described as a "probable suicide attempt."
The man was detained, cautioned, and taken to the nearest clinic for treatment.
Paige, whose family lives in Durban, was due to turn 21 on July 14, and a grand celebration was planned for her birthday. The circumstances of her death are still under investigation.
Addition
Far From It is a charter yacht built in 2008, consisting of five suites. Wealthy clients are offered vacations on it for 100 – 120 thousand pounds sterling per week. According to the website, the yacht has nine permanent staff members.
