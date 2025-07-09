Murder on a superyacht: 20-year-old stewardess found dead on luxury vessel in the Bahamas

20-year-old Paige Bell was found dead on a luxury yacht moored near the elite Harbour Island resort in the Bahamas. The girl worked on the vessel Far From It, a vacation on which costs up to 120 thousand pounds per week. This is reported by UNN with reference to DailyMail.

20-year-old Paige Bell from Johannesburg, South Africa, was found dead aboard the luxury motor yacht Far From It while the vessel was docked at Harbour Island last week. - confirmed the police.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force also reported that a 39-year-old Mexican national has been charged with murder and is expected to appear in court today.

Police were notified of the girl's disappearance on July 3 after 1:00 PM. Paige's body was found in the yacht's engine room with apparent injuries. She was discovered next to a man believed to be a suspect in her murder. He had severe hand injuries as a result of what police described as a "probable suicide attempt."

The man was detained, cautioned, and taken to the nearest clinic for treatment. - the police statement reads.

Paige, whose family lives in Durban, was due to turn 21 on July 14, and a grand celebration was planned for her birthday. The circumstances of her death are still under investigation.

Addition

Far From It is a charter yacht built in 2008, consisting of five suites. Wealthy clients are offered vacations on it for 100 – 120 thousand pounds sterling per week. According to the website, the yacht has nine permanent staff members.

18-year-old Ukrainian woman who disappeared in Italy found hanged