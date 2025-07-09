Murder on a superyacht: 20-year-old stewardess found dead on luxury vessel in the Bahamas

$41.850.05
49.060.03
ukenru
Weapons supplies to Ukraine and strengthening sanctions: Zelenskyy revealed details of meeting with Kellogg
06:25 PM • 754 views
Weapons supplies to Ukraine and strengthening sanctions: Zelenskyy revealed details of meeting with Kellogg
02:59 PM • 44130 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
Exclusive
01:32 PM • 40613 views
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
01:09 PM • 50403 views
Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 14.3%. Fruits became more expensive, vegetables became cheaper
Exclusive
12:49 PM • 88737 views
Instead of a comprehensive audit - fragmented puzzles: how ordinary purchases of an aviation enterprise became the basis for accusations
Exclusive
July 9, 11:55 AM • 53513 views
Lawyer on the selection of the head of the BEB: holding competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system
July 9, 09:54 AM • 110586 views
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
July 9, 09:36 AM • 55655 views
Chinese citizens detained for attempting to transfer secret data on the Neptun missile system
Exclusive
July 9, 07:10 AM • 68014 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
July 9, 05:59 AM • 90515 views
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
3.5m/s
58%
742mm
Popular news
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 114060 views
Far from all invaders' "Kinzhal" missiles reached their targets - Air Force spokesmanJuly 9, 09:30 AM • 62950 views
Education for children of military personnel: nuances of admission, benefits, and how to get compensation01:25 PM • 77789 views
"Drug prices haven't fallen, pharmacies are in the red": Serdyuk explained the consequences of canceling marketing agreements04:16 PM • 24448 views
The fight against corruption has intensified in Ukraine: why the SBU, SBI, BEB, National Police, and prosecutor's office play the main role, and not NABU05:01 PM • 15941 views
Publications
Defence City: who will receive benefits, and who might be left out05:25 PM • 11648 views
The fight against corruption has intensified in Ukraine: why the SBU, SBI, BEB, National Police, and prosecutor's office play the main role, and not NABU05:01 PM • 16599 views
"Drug prices haven't fallen, pharmacies are in the red": Serdyuk explained the consequences of canceling marketing agreements04:16 PM • 25098 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities02:59 PM • 44130 views
Education for children of military personnel: nuances of admission, benefits, and how to get compensation01:25 PM • 78423 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitaliy Kim
Pope Leo XIV
Petro Poroshenko
Andriy Sadovyi
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Volyn Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 114539 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 247636 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 428799 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 259128 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 368477 views
Actual
Mi-8
MIM-104 Patriot
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Shahed-136
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Murder on a superyacht: 20-year-old stewardess found dead on luxury vessel in the Bahamas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1352 views

20-year-old Paige Bell was found dead on the superyacht Far From It in the Bahamas. A 39-year-old Mexican national has been charged with murder; he was found next to the body with injuries.

Murder on a superyacht: 20-year-old stewardess found dead on luxury vessel in the Bahamas

20-year-old Paige Bell was found dead on a luxury yacht moored near the elite Harbour Island resort in the Bahamas. The girl worked on the vessel Far From It, a vacation on which costs up to 120 thousand pounds per week. This is reported by UNN with reference to DailyMail.

20-year-old Paige Bell from Johannesburg, South Africa, was found dead aboard the luxury motor yacht Far From It while the vessel was docked at Harbour Island last week.

- confirmed the police.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force also reported that a 39-year-old Mexican national has been charged with murder and is expected to appear in court today.

Police were notified of the girl's disappearance on July 3 after 1:00 PM. Paige's body was found in the yacht's engine room with apparent injuries. She was discovered next to a man believed to be a suspect in her murder. He had severe hand injuries as a result of what police described as a "probable suicide attempt."

The man was detained, cautioned, and taken to the nearest clinic for treatment.

- the police statement reads.

Paige, whose family lives in Durban, was due to turn 21 on July 14, and a grand celebration was planned for her birthday. The circumstances of her death are still under investigation.

Addition

Far From It is a charter yacht built in 2008, consisting of five suites. Wealthy clients are offered vacations on it for 100 – 120 thousand pounds sterling per week. According to the website, the yacht has nine permanent staff members.

18-year-old Ukrainian woman who disappeared in Italy found hanged08.07.25, 19:54 • 11130 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
The Bahamas
South Africa
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9