US Treasury Secretary urged allies to impose secondary sanctions against Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1472 views

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that the Senate is ready to pass a sanctions bill that provides for secondary duties of up to 100% for countries buying Russian oil. He also urged European allies to follow the US example and impose secondary sanctions against Russia.

US Treasury Secretary urged allies to impose secondary sanctions against Russia

United States Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent stated that the Senate is ready to pass a bill on sanctions against countries that buy Russian oil. He also added that the US is urging European allies to impose secondary sanctions against Russia, writes UNN with reference to CNBS News.

Details

I think there would be 80 or 90 senators who would want to pass a sanctions bill, and President Trump unilaterally changed the paradigm here, because there's a term in this bill, whether it's 10, 30, 50 days, but any country that buys Russian oil that is sanctioned will be subject to secondary duties up to 100%

- Bessent stated.

The Secretary of the Treasury added that today the Senate agrees with President Trump on the effectiveness of tariffs. He also called on European partners to impose secondary sanctions against Russia.

So, now the United States Senate agrees with President Trump that tariffs are a means to achieve political goals. And that is revolutionary. President Trump changed the conversation here. And I urge our European allies, who have been talking a big game, to follow us if we impose these secondary tariffs

- he noted.

Addition

Great Britain announced new sanctions against Russia, aimed at limiting revenues from the transportation and sale of oil. The sanctions list includes 135 oil tankers of the "shadow fleet" and two companies associated with them.

Also, the Bahamas officially banned the Russian "shadow fleet" from using its flag. This decision is a blow to sanctions circumvention schemes and the Russian economy, which depends on shadow oil and gas flows.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

