Plane with Malawi's vice president on board disappeared from radar - mass media

The plane carrying Malawi's vice president Saulius Chilima and nine other people has gone missing. This is reported by the BBC with reference to the statement of the Office of the president of Malawi, reports UNN.

Details

A Malawi Defense Forces plane "disappeared from radar" after it left the capital Lilongwe on Monday morning, a statement said

Malawi's president ordered a search and rescue operation to be launched after aviation officials were unable to contact the plane.

It was supposed to land at Mzuzu International Airport in the north of the country, immediately after 10:00 local time.

After reporting the incident, Malawian president Lazarus Chakvera canceled his scheduled flight to the Bahamas.

