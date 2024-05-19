Iranian President has a helicopter accident

Two helicopters carrying ministers of the Iranian presidential convoy landed successfully, while the third with the president disappeared into the fog. Rescue services are searching for the missing helicopter, and there are reports of communication with some of the people on board, indicating that there may be no casualties.

Writes UNN with reference to Tasnim news.

The presidential convoy consisted of three helicopters. Two of them, carrying ministers and officials, landed safely.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Al-e Hashem, the leader of the Friday prayer in Tabriz, were flying aboard the third helicopter along with the president.

Iranian Red Crescent rescue teams, military and police were sent to the area to search for the missing helicopter. According to local residents, the search is complicated by fog in the area.

There is information that some people from the president's entourage have established communication with the command center, which gives hope that there will be no casualties as a result of the accident.

