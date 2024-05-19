ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 73807 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105673 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148627 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152808 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249375 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173878 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165171 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148289 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225363 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113041 views

Iranian President has a helicopter accident

Iranian President has a helicopter accident

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39530 views

The Iranian president's helicopter disappears in the fog during a convoy flight, and rescue teams search for survivors.

Two helicopters carrying ministers of the Iranian presidential convoy landed successfully, while the third with the president disappeared into the fog. Rescue services are searching for the missing helicopter, and there are reports of communication with some of the people on board, indicating that there may be no casualties.

Writes UNN with reference to Tasnim news.

The presidential convoy consisted of three helicopters. Two of them, carrying ministers and officials, landed safely.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Al-e Hashem, the leader of the Friday prayer in Tabriz, were flying aboard the third helicopter along with the president.

Iranian Red Crescent rescue teams, military and police were sent to the area to search for the missing helicopter. According to local residents, the search is complicated by fog in the area.

There is information that some people from the president's entourage have established communication with the command center, which gives hope that there will be no casualties as a result of the accident.

Recall

After the successful interception of Iran's massive missile attack, several countries expressed interest in Israel's Arrow missile defense system due to its demonstrated effectiveness.

The United States and Iran held indirect talks19.05.24, 16:49 • 37637 views

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

News of the World
united-statesUnited States
iranIran

