The United States and Iran held indirect talks

Tehran has confirmed indirect talks with the United States, which were held these days in Oman. This was reported by the Irna news agency and Axios, UNN reports .

Iran's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York has confirmed that indirect talks between Tehran and Washington officials took place this week. The official Iranian news agency Irna reports that "the representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations confirmed indirect talks between Iran and the United States in Oman".

According to the Iranian representative, these are "not the first" negotiations and "will not be the last.

The American news site Axios previously reported that US and Iranian officials held indirect talks in Oman on "how to avoid escalating regional attacks.

After a massive missile attack on Israeli territory, China emphasizes that Iran "took limited measures," so it was an exercise of the right to self-defense. This is stated in a statement following a telephone conversation between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yiz and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdullahian.

