"I think that very soon there will be a security agreement with the United States" - Yermak

The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, believes that a security agreement with the United States will be signed very soon. He said this during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Today we already have nine security agreements. I think that very soon we will have an agreement with the United States and some other countries - Yermak said.

Addendum

On May 14, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discusses with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Kyiv the future bilateral security agreement and prospects for expanding U.S. participation in the aviation coalition.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the U.S. and Ukraine are working productively on a security agreement between the two countries, both teams are already finalizing the text and expressed hope that the agreement will be signed in a few weeks.