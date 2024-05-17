"I think that very soon there will be a security agreement with the United States" - Yermak

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Kyiv

According to the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, Ukraine and the United States are expected to sign a bilateral security agreement in the near future.

The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, believes that a security agreement with the United States will be signed very soon. He said this  during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Today we already have nine security agreements. I think that very soon we will have an agreement with the United States and some other countries

- Yermak said.

Addendum

On May 14, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discusses with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken  in Kyiv the future bilateral security agreement and prospects for expanding U.S. participation in the aviation coalition.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the U.S. and Ukraine are working productively on a security agreement between the two countries, both teams are already finalizing the text and expressed hope that the agreement will be signed in a few weeks.

Anna Murashko

