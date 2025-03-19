Zelenskyy answered the question of who will represent Ukraine and the US at the meeting in Saudi Arabia
Zelenskyy announced that the meeting between Ukraine and the USA in Saudi Arabia will discuss a partial ceasefire and the safety of navigation.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that a partial ceasefire and navigation security will be discussed at the next meeting in Saudi Arabia. He said this during a press conference with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, reports UNN.
Zelenskyy answered a question about who will represent the United States and Ukraine at the next meeting in Saudi Arabia.
Regarding the next meeting, I am not yet ready to discuss all the details. But the next meeting in Saudi Arabia, if we are talking about a partial ceasefire. For example, regarding infrastructure, energy, etc. Navigation security will also be discussed. That is, it will be a technical team that understands (the specified issues - ed.)
At the same time, he emphasized that it is difficult to say in what format the next meeting in Saudi Arabia will take place.
The head of state also stated that the Ukrainian side at the future negotiations in Saudi Arabia will include military personnel, energy specialists and specialists who understand port infrastructure.
That is, it will be a meeting at the technical level. This is not quite the diplomatic meeting that already took place. Although I do not rule out a continuation in this format. From our side, there will definitely be such a team
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that today he will have a conversation with US President Donald Trump.