Under what conditions will Ukraine stop strikes on the energy sector of Russia? President explains
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine will not strike Russian energy facilities if Russia stops shelling the Ukrainian energy system. Zelenskyy emphasized the need for US control over these strikes.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine will not strike Russian energy facilities if the Russians stop striking Ukrainian ones. In this regard, there should be serious control over the strikes on the energy structure, which should be taken over by the United States, reports UNN correspondent.
"If the "Russians" do not strike our facilities, we certainly will not strike theirs," Zelenskyy emphasized, answering a question about the continuation of Ukraine's strikes on energy facilities in Russia during a joint briefing with Finnish President Alexander Stubb.
"Putin's words that he orders not to strike at the energy sector are not enough. This war has made us very practical people," Zelenskyy emphasized.
As an example, Zelenskyy cited Putin's promise to Trump that there would be no more strikes on the energy sector. After that, Ukraine was attacked by 130 drones and four S-300 missiles, two Iskander ballistic missiles.
"Strikes were carried out in Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Donetsk regions. An agricultural industry enterprise and a railway were hit. 21 ordinary houses were also damaged," Zelenskyy said.
In this regard, the main subject of control over strikes on energy facilities should be the United States of America.
Addition
Zelenskyy stressed that the cessation of intelligence from the United States will create a serious threat to the security of Ukraine. Without this data, the Ukrainian army will not know where Russian ballistics are flying, which will complicate defense and increase the risk to civilians.
The President of Finland assured Zelenskyy of further support for Ukraine and stressed the importance of pressure on Russia. Stubb also noted the Armed Forces of Ukraine as one of the best in Europe.