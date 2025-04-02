The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine congratulated Syria on the formation of a new transitional government
Kyiv • UNN
The formation of a new transitional government in Syria is an important step towards creating a peaceful and democratic country, and will also contribute to the reforms expected by the Syrian people. This was stated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN writes.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine welcomes the formation of a new transitional government in Syria. We see this step as another important stage on the way to building a peaceful and democratic country within the framework of the nationwide process initiated by the holding of the National Dialogue Conference and the approval of the Constitutional Declaration
The ministry also expressed its conviction that the formation of strong state institutions based on inclusiveness will contribute to the further implementation of the necessary reforms expected by the Syrian people. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also expressed hope that this will help prevent external interference and destabilization of Syria in the future.
Ukraine supports the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria, and is ready to develop cooperation with the new government of the country and further support the Syrian people on the path to stability and development
Addition
Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa announced the formation of a new government after the fall of the Assad regime. According to him, the new Cabinet of Ministers will strive to restore the work of all state institutions.
The ceremony to announce the new Syrian government began on the evening of March 29, when President Ahmed al-Sharaa promised that the new Syrian government would restore state institutions on the basis of "accountability and transparency."
"Together we will build a nation worthy of all sacrifices. We will not allow corruption to penetrate our institutions. We will work to create a national army to protect the country," ash-Sharaa said.