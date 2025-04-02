In Kyiv, fraudsters who called themselves "agribusinessmen" will be tried for swindling 29 million hryvnias from banks
In Kyiv, fraudsters who posed as agribusinessmen will be brought to justice for seizing 29 million hryvnias of bank funds. The perpetrators tried to obtain another 60 million hryvnias using forged documents.
An organized group of fraudsters who posed as "agribusinessmen" will be tried in Kyiv. The defendants defrauded banks of 29 million hryvnias. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.
Under the procedural guidance of the Holosiivskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv, an indictment was sent to the court against 5 persons who, as part of an organized group, seized 29 million hryvnias from banks using forged documents and tried to seize more than 60 million hryvnias
During the investigation, it was established that the attackers posed as agribusinessmen and applied to banks for loans. As collateral, the defendants in the case offered real estate and equipment that did not actually exist. To do this, the accused previously forged documents that would indicate that the debtors have property and income, and therefore are reliable borrowers.
The criminal scheme was organized by a 46-year-old resident of Rivne, who involved four accomplices aged 25 to 54. For example, two participants in the fraudulent scheme negotiated with banks, posing as heads of fictitious agricultural enterprises, and another showed collateral property that these entrepreneurs allegedly owned. The fourth member of the group brought them forged documents.
At the meetings of the credit committees, the "agribusinessmen" pretended to be representatives of a successful agro-industrial business. As a result, they managed to obtain loans for a total amount of 29 million hryvnias (4 million in a private bank, 25 million in a state bank).
