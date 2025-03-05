A fraudster was detained in Kyiv region, who profited from the relatives of prisoners of war
Kyiv • UNN
The man swindled over 80 thousand hryvnias from the relatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, promising information about the prisoners and the missing. The criminal was caught while receiving another payment of 26 thousand hryvnias.
In the Kyiv region, a man, under the pretext of providing information about servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who were captured or went missing, fraudulently obtained funds from their relatives amounting to over 80 thousand hryvnias. This was reported by the police of the Kyiv region, informs UNN.
Details
It is noted that the fraudulent scheme was uncovered by investigators of the investigative department of the police of the Kyiv region in cooperation with the Security Service of Ukraine under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv regional prosecutor's office.
While receiving another payment of 26 thousand hryvnias, the perpetrator was detained. Currently, the suspect's involvement in other fraud cases amounting to over one million hryvnias is being verified.
The police clarified that the subject of the case has been notified of suspicion. The court has chosen a preventive measure for the suspect in the form of detention with the possibility of bail.
Recall
The Security Service of Ukraine and the police detained a Kharkiv resident who posed as a volunteer for the exchange of captives and extorted money from their relatives. The perpetrator, who created a fake Telegram channel, faces up to 8 years in prison.