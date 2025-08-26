$41.430.15
Tragic death of a Ukrainian woman in the USA: 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska killed at a train station in North Carolina

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2160 views

23-year-old Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska, who fled the war, died from stab wounds at a train station in Charlotte. Police arrested 34-year-old Dekarolis Brown, who has been charged with first-degree murder.

Tragic death of a Ukrainian woman in the USA: 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska killed at a train station in North Carolina

A young Ukrainian woman, Iryna Zarutska, who fled to the United States from the war with Russia, died from stab wounds at a railway station in Charlotte, North Carolina. Police arrested a 34-year-old murder suspect, writes UNN with reference to local media.

Details

Zarutska, who recently moved to the United States in an attempt to escape the war, tragically died at the South End light rail station in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Iryna Zarutska, 23, who "hoped for a new beginning," was found dead at 9:55 PM at 1821 Camden Road

- the police report.

Friends and family say that Iryna "hoped for a new beginning" in the USA.

This is an irreparable loss for her family. We created this fundraiser to support Valeria and her loved ones during this painful time and help them with unforeseen expenses

- stated in a message on the GoFundMe website, where a fundraiser was created to support her aunt Valeria.

Suspect detained

Police promptly detained the suspect - 34-year-old Decarlos Brown, writes the CharlotteObserver. He was charged with first-degree murder. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Court documents show that Brown has repeatedly had problems with the law since 2011. He was arrested for theft, armed robbery, and threats. Most charges were dropped, but in January he was again charged with improper use of the 911 system. During one police check, he stated that there was "artificial material" in his body that "controlled his actions." As stated in a sworn affidavit, officers responded that his problem was medical and they could do nothing.

According to local media, Brown is homeless. Police are currently not specifying what led to the attack.

Public resonance

The incident caused a wide resonance in Charlotte, where the level of violent crime exceeds the US average. City Council member Edwin Peacock stated that citizens demand answers.

Now the trust and confidence we have, especially between South End and Uptown, is very fragile. This story is touching, and if what we hear is true, then we need to give answers to this family. And, more importantly, we must instill in citizens confidence in their safety

- he emphasized.

Alona Utkina

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the WorldOur people abroad
