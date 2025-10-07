US-China talks could fundamentally change the global balance of power – CPD

$41.340.11
48.270.11
ukenru
03:10 PM • 1634 views
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership
02:52 PM • 2598 views
Ukraine will maintain a fixed gas price for household consumers - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
12:19 PM • 9674 views
Beaver migration to Prykarpattia: expert explains how to adapt to life with new inhabitants
11:53 AM • 14295 views
World Bank downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2026
Exclusive
09:44 AM • 16099 views
Record Bitcoin: why the price is soaring and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM • 41037 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM • 44033 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM • 71776 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 59456 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 56703 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
2.1m/s
83%
753mm
Popular news
EU countries agree to restrict travel for Russian diplomats amid surge in potential spy attacks - FTOctober 7, 05:57 AM • 25933 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 152 drones: 88 drones neutralizedOctober 7, 06:06 AM • 18337 views
Merkel blasted by Baltics, Poland for suggesting they share blame for Russia’s Ukraine invasion - PoliticoOctober 7, 08:41 AM • 11366 views
Windows 11 can no longer be installed without a Microsoft accountOctober 7, 08:48 AM • 6408 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headliner11:00 AM • 12520 views
Publications
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership03:10 PM • 1634 views
Why did one of the giants of the domestic pharmaceutical industry, "Darnytsia," fall into its own trap? The history of the issue 01:53 PM • 6132 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM • 41037 views
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family DinnerPhotoOctober 6, 12:01 PM • 56063 views
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12October 6, 08:19 AM • 65346 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Antonio Tajani
Herman Halushchenko
Ihor Klymenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Odesa
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headliner11:00 AM • 12709 views
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM • 25859 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 78633 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 74126 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 149042 views
Actual
The Guardian
The Economist
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition

US-China talks could fundamentally change the global balance of power – CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 600 views

Talks between China and the US could radically change the global balance of power. A strategic rapprochement between Washington and Beijing would be a geopolitical catastrophe for Russia.

US-China talks could fundamentally change the global balance of power – CPD

While the Kremlin tries to maintain an "unlimited partnership" with Beijing, China and the US are negotiating, which could radically change the global balance of power. Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, warns: a strategic rapprochement between Washington and Beijing will be a geopolitical catastrophe for Russia. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, stated that negotiations between China and the US could fundamentally change the balance of power in the world. According to Western media reports, Beijing is allegedly offering Washington an investment package of about $1 trillion in exchange for easing trade restrictions and lowering tariffs for Chinese companies.

This opens the door for a strategic rapprochement between China and the US 

– Kovalenko noted, emphasizing that such a scenario would be a "catastrophic signal" for Moscow.

According to the head of the CCD, if relations between the two superpowers warm, Russia's "unlimited partnership" with China will lose all meaning. Beijing is already gradually diversifying its energy supply sources, reducing purchases of Russian resources, and reorienting itself towards more stable markets.

The Kremlin is losing room for maneuver even within BRICS, and global decisions on investments and security are made without Russia's participation

– Kovalenko emphasized.

He also noted that if Washington and Beijing reach a common position on Russia's war against Ukraine, Putin "will remain a statistician in the game of great powers."

Kovalenko stressed that Moscow is already paying for its aggression:

"China is negotiating with the US, and Moscow is paying the price for aggression – isolation, loss of markets, raw material appendage, strategic defeat. They can bomb a substation and a few railway tracks today, but tomorrow it will be restored with the help of the West, and in return, Russia will receive retaliatory strikes, and is already receiving them. And no one will help them infrastructurally and technologically."

New alliances, technologies, and societal resilience will define global security in the coming decades - CPD24.09.25, 16:43 • 2853 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
BRICS
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
China
United States