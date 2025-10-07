US-China talks could fundamentally change the global balance of power – CPD

While the Kremlin tries to maintain an "unlimited partnership" with Beijing, China and the US are negotiating, which could radically change the global balance of power. Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, warns: a strategic rapprochement between Washington and Beijing will be a geopolitical catastrophe for Russia. This is reported by UNN.

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, stated that negotiations between China and the US could fundamentally change the balance of power in the world. According to Western media reports, Beijing is allegedly offering Washington an investment package of about $1 trillion in exchange for easing trade restrictions and lowering tariffs for Chinese companies.

This opens the door for a strategic rapprochement between China and the US – Kovalenko noted, emphasizing that such a scenario would be a "catastrophic signal" for Moscow.

According to the head of the CCD, if relations between the two superpowers warm, Russia's "unlimited partnership" with China will lose all meaning. Beijing is already gradually diversifying its energy supply sources, reducing purchases of Russian resources, and reorienting itself towards more stable markets.

The Kremlin is losing room for maneuver even within BRICS, and global decisions on investments and security are made without Russia's participation – Kovalenko emphasized.

He also noted that if Washington and Beijing reach a common position on Russia's war against Ukraine, Putin "will remain a statistician in the game of great powers."

Kovalenko stressed that Moscow is already paying for its aggression:

"China is negotiating with the US, and Moscow is paying the price for aggression – isolation, loss of markets, raw material appendage, strategic defeat. They can bomb a substation and a few railway tracks today, but tomorrow it will be restored with the help of the West, and in return, Russia will receive retaliatory strikes, and is already receiving them. And no one will help them infrastructurally and technologically."

