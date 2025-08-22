$41.220.16
Ukraine returned 65 more citizens stranded at the Russian-Georgian border - MFA
Publications
Exclusives
Russian companies under scrutiny: South Africa investigates recruitment of young women for drone factories

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1064 views

The South African government has launched an investigation into the recruitment of local women by Russian companies under the guise of high-paying jobs. There are suspicions that they are being sent to factories producing kamikaze drones.

Russian companies under scrutiny: South Africa investigates recruitment of young women for drone factories

Offers of "high-paying jobs" have turned into suspicions of using African women in Russia's military industry. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The South African government has launched an official investigation after it became known about attempts by Russian companies to recruit local women to work in Tatarstan. Among the main figures is the Alabuga special economic zone, known for producing Shahed-136 attack drones, which are used in the war against Ukraine.

According to sources, the recruitment campaign was conducted under the BRICS brand, which was supposed to add legitimacy to employment programs. Young women, including students, were promised legal work in construction and services, free air tickets, accommodation, and a salary of about $800 per month. Recruitment was actively promoted through Instagram and TikTok influencers.

However, several independent studies, including by the Institute for Science and International Security, indicate that female workers were often sent not to construction companies, but to factories producing kamikaze drones, where they effectively became part of the military process.

Representatives of "Alabuga" and affiliated organizations deny these accusations, claiming that female workers are not involved in military projects. However, human rights groups insist that approximately 90% of women who leave under such programs eventually work in drone production.

Additional tension is created by the fact that South Africa is experiencing unemployment, which reaches one-third of the working-age population. For many girls, the prospect of earning money abroad seems like a chance for a better life. But there is growing concern that under the guise of legal work, they are falling into dangerous schemes related to the war.

The South African government stated that there is no official evidence of forced labor yet, but diplomatic requests are already being prepared. Experts warn that if the scale of recruitment is confirmed, it could turn into a serious international scandal within BRICS.

Recall

The drone factory in Russian Alabuga is significantly expanding, as evidenced by satellite images showing dozens of new buildings. This expansion will accommodate up to 40,000 workers, indicating a significant increase in UAV production, including Shahed drones and their cheaper versions.

Stepan Haftko

