Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the DPRK, along with BRICS countries and other "neutral countries," made efforts to find a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine, writes UNN with reference to the dictator's statement.

Details

We are grateful to all states that in recent years have sincerely made efforts to find a way out of the situation - he said.

According to the Russian president, the actions of the majority of the world's countries "differ from the behavior of Europe and the United States under the administration of former President Joe Biden."

They (the majority of the world's countries - ed.) refuse to take sides, striving to truly help establish a just peace - Putin emphasized.

The dictator noted that these countries include Russia's partners from BRICS, Belarus, the DPRK, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Egypt, Turkey, Iran, Serbia, Hungary, Slovakia, as well as many African and Latin American countries.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin claims that in the war against Ukraine, Russia is opposed by "all NATO countries." He also stated that Moscow twice expressed its readiness to join NATO but was rejected.