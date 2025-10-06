Turkey may cooperate with the US in rare earth mining after talks with China and Russia slow down – Bloomberg

Turkey is considering a partnership with the US to develop rare earth element deposits in western Anatolia, after talks with China and Russia slowed due to disputes over technology and processing rights. This is stated in a Bloomberg article, writes UNN.

Details

According to Bloomberg sources, Ankara and Washington are exploring a joint project in the Beylikova area near Eskisehir (northwestern region of Turkey), where a deposit of cerium, praseodymium, and neodymium has been discovered. Companies are currently assessing the quality of the deposits and the possibilities for commercial extraction.

Turkey is also currently negotiating with Canada and Switzerland on a feasibility study for the project and plans to apply for JORC Code certification for transparency of deposit data.

Ankara aims to build a refinery in Beylikova: preliminary tests show that the ore contains more than 1% rare earth oxide, making extraction economically viable. In parallel, Turkey is expanding cooperation with Washington in energy and defense after the meeting between Presidents Donald Trump and Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the White House last month.

According to Bloomberg, this move reflects a global trend: the US and the EU are trying to reduce their dependence on China for the production of critical rare earth elements used in high-tech devices, the defense industry, and electronics. Turkey, at the same time, is trying to maintain a balance between the West and China, being a participant in the American-European partnership for supply diversification and a potential BRICS partner.

