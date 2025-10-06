$41.230.05
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
10:10 AM • 7848 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
06:51 AM • 13710 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
06:06 AM • 33760 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
06:00 AM • 23187 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 32500 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 61564 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM • 75123 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM • 90047 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
October 4, 08:00 AM • 167008 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhoto
Turkey may cooperate with the US in rare earth mining after talks with China and Russia slow down – Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 718 views

Turkey may cooperate with the US on the development of rare earth element deposits in western Anatolia, after talks with China and Russia slowed down. Ankara and Washington are exploring a joint project in the Beylikova area, where a deposit of cerium, praseodymium, and neodymium has been discovered.

Turkey may cooperate with the US in rare earth mining after talks with China and Russia slow down – Bloomberg

Turkey is considering a partnership with the US to develop rare earth element deposits in western Anatolia, after talks with China and Russia slowed due to disputes over technology and processing rights. This is stated in a Bloomberg article, writes UNN.

Details

According to Bloomberg sources, Ankara and Washington are exploring a joint project in the Beylikova area near Eskisehir (northwestern region of Turkey), where a deposit of cerium, praseodymium, and neodymium has been discovered. Companies are currently assessing the quality of the deposits and the possibilities for commercial extraction.

Turkey is also currently negotiating with Canada and Switzerland on a feasibility study for the project and plans to apply for JORC Code certification for transparency of deposit data.

Turkey ignores US calls and will continue to buy Russian gas03.10.25, 01:04 • 3721 view

Ankara aims to build a refinery in Beylikova: preliminary tests show that the ore contains more than 1% rare earth oxide, making extraction economically viable. In parallel, Turkey is expanding cooperation with Washington in energy and defense after the meeting between Presidents Donald Trump and Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the White House last month.

According to Bloomberg, this move reflects a global trend: the US and the EU are trying to reduce their dependence on China for the production of critical rare earth elements used in high-tech devices, the defense industry, and electronics. Turkey, at the same time, is trying to maintain a balance between the West and China, being a participant in the American-European partnership for supply diversification and a potential BRICS partner.

Turkey and the US signed a memorandum of cooperation in nuclear energy25.09.25, 22:40 • 3726 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Electricity
BRICS
White House
Bloomberg L.P.
Switzerland
Donald Trump
European Union
Canada
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
China
Turkey
United States