Turkey and the US signed a memorandum of cooperation in nuclear energy

Turkey and the United States have signed a memorandum of cooperation in the field of nuclear energy. This was announced by the head of the Turkish Ministry of Energy, Alparslan Bayraktar, as reported by UNN.

The document was signed at the White House after negotiations between the leaders of Turkey and the United States - Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Donald Trump.

We have initiated a new process that will further deepen the profound and multifaceted partnership between Turkey and the United States in the field of nuclear energy. Following a meeting with US Secretary of State Mr. Marco Rubio in the presence of the leaders, we signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Strategic Cooperation in Civil Nuclear Energy. - the head of the Turkish Ministry of Energy announced on X.

In addition, Bayraktar expressed hope that the work to be carried out under the agreement will bring mutual benefits to both countries in the near future.

