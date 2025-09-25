$41.410.03
48.660.14
05:19 PM • 7334 views
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
04:17 PM • 13361 views
The government has instructed to prepare a moratorium on cutting off electricity and gas in frontline regions
September 25, 10:41 AM • 18728 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to strike Russian targets in case of an attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Zelenskyy
September 25, 10:24 AM • 47461 views
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous bill
September 25, 06:48 AM • 33994 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2025 to 2.5%
Exclusive
September 25, 06:09 AM • 58258 views
Metro to Troieshchyna: Kyiv City State Administration announced the development of documentation and the start dates of works
September 24, 06:42 PM • 57586 views
Panama canceled the registration of more than two hundred Russian tankers
September 24, 02:27 PM • 75900 views
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Exclusive
September 24, 01:04 PM • 55801 views
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
September 24, 12:07 PM • 47388 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Andriy Sybiha
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Germany
State Border of Ukraine
MiG-31
Sukhoi Su-30
Fox News
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
Sukhoi Su-24

Turkey and the US signed a memorandum of cooperation in nuclear energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 644 views

Turkey and the US signed a memorandum of cooperation in the field of nuclear energy. The document was signed at the White House after negotiations between the leaders of the countries.

Turkey and the US signed a memorandum of cooperation in nuclear energy

Turkey and the United States have signed a memorandum of cooperation in the field of nuclear energy. This was announced by the head of the Turkish Ministry of Energy, Alparslan Bayraktar, as reported by UNN.

Details

The document was signed at the White House after negotiations between the leaders of Turkey and the United States - Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Donald Trump.

We have initiated a new process that will further deepen the profound and multifaceted partnership between Turkey and the United States in the field of nuclear energy. Following a meeting with US Secretary of State Mr. Marco Rubio in the presence of the leaders, we signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Strategic Cooperation in Civil Nuclear Energy.

- the head of the Turkish Ministry of Energy announced on X.

In addition, Bayraktar expressed hope that the work to be carried out under the agreement will bring mutual benefits to both countries in the near future.

Trump urged Erdogan to abandon Russian oil and gas25.09.25, 19:35 • 1930 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Electricity
White House
Donald Trump
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Turkey
United States