Trump urged Erdogan to abandon Russian oil and gas

US President Donald Trump called on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan not to buy oil and gas from Russia, UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

Details

US President Donald Trump hosted Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the White House.

During a conversation with the press, Trump noted that Turkey could help bring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table.

The US President emphasized that the leaders of Ukraine and Russia respect Erdogan, so the Turkish president "can have a great influence if he wants, although now he is absolutely neutral."

The best thing he can do is not buy oil and gas from Russia, Trump emphasized.

"He knows Putin as well as I do," the US president added, repeating a common statement that he had settled several wars, but "thought this one would be easier to settle."

"Russia has spent billions of dollars and 'gained virtually no territory,'" he continues: "I think it's time to stop, right."

