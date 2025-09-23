Ukraine can win the war and regain all territories with the support of the EU and NATO - Trump

US President Donald Trump said that with the support of the European Union, Ukraine can win the war and also regain all conquered territories. Trump wrote about this on his page on his social network The Truth Social, writes UNN.

I believe that Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, has the opportunity to fight and return all of Ukraine to its original form. With time, patience, and financial support from Europe, and NATO in particular, the original borders from which this war began are a very real option. - Trump noted.

The US President expressed the opinion that over time, Ukraine will be able to regain not only its territories, but possibly go even further.

When the people living in Moscow and all the major cities, towns and districts throughout Russia learn what is really happening with this war, the fact that it is almost impossible for them to get gasoline due to the long queues that are forming, and all the other things that are happening in their war economy, where most of their money is spent fighting Ukraine, which has a Great Spirit and is only getting better, Ukraine will be able to return its country to its original form and, who knows, maybe even go further! - Trump wrote.

Addition

Ukrainian defenders de-occupied 360 square kilometers of Russian-occupied territory. Also, about a thousand prisoners were captured, who will be exchanged.