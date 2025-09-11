The founder of Turning Point USA and associate of the President of the United States of America Donald Trump, Charlie Kirk, who was shot on September 10, previously became famous for scandalous statements about Ukraine. He called for "returning Crimea to Russia", was against aid to Ukraine, and criticized President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, writes UNN.

Details

Charlie Kirk was 31 years old. He was an active supporter of Donald Trump and the organizer of the non-profit organization Turning Point USA, which gathers conservative-minded youth on American campuses.

It should be noted that the American blogger repeatedly spoke negatively about Ukraine. In particular, in 2023, the Center for Countering Disinformation reported that Kirk called for an end to the provision of American financial aid to Ukraine and criticized the activities of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

It's simply unacceptable for ordinary people to spend $2 trillion that you don't have on wars you can't win, defending people who don't belong to you, while you're being invaded by people we don't know. Cut spending. End the mess in Ukraine - Kirk said.

Kirk called Zelenskyy a fraud and a "puppet of intelligence services."

Now understand that Zelenskyy is simply being fed talking points by our own intelligence services. Zelenskyy is a puppet of the intelligence services. Zelenskyy is not just persecuting Putin… He is declaring war on the Russian people. He is not just saying that Putin is bad, listen carefully. He is saying that Russian society is bad. This is how nuclear war arises. Zelenskyy probably blames the entire population of Russia for allowing "another Hitler" to seize power. If this is another Hitler who came to power, Zelenskyy, then why are there so many Nazis in your army? - Kirk said.N

At the very beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Charlie Kirk simply called it a "border conflict."

He also stated that "Crimea should be returned to Russia as a gesture of goodwill."

He accused Volodymyr Zelenskyy of the absence of elections in Ukraine. (Editor's note: opponents constantly reminded him of the Constitution of Ukraine and martial law, and also cited examples that there were no elections in Great Britain during World War II. The same applies to the USSR: elections to councils in the USSR began to resume only after the war, from 1946).

Charlie Kirk repeatedly wrote that Zelenskyy "holds Europe hostage, demanding money in exchange for adequate treatment of refugees so that they do not start terrorizing Europe."

He also praised BRICS and, of course, constantly criticized the allocation of money for aid to Ukraine.

Recall

On Wednesday, September 10, conservative activist Charlie Kirk died after an assassination attempt.