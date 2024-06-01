Invaders constantly attack Belogorovka - Lysogor

russian invaders constantly attack Belogorovka in Luhansk region. This was announced by the chairman of the Luhansk RMA Artem Lysogor in Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

Lysogor briefly reported on the situation in the de-occupied and temporarily occupied territories:

The invaders shelled Nevsky and Novolyubovka with grads.

In Nevsky, explosions occurred both in the area of utility premises and near the housing stock.

The enemy fired artillery and mortars at Makeyevka, Stelmakhovka, Kuzemovka, and Nevsky.

In the Kupyansky direction, the Defense Forces repelled enemy attacks, in particular, in the areas of Novoegorovka and Makeyevka.

Near Novoegorovka, the Russians dropped two guided aerial bombs. According to preliminary data, yesterday the enemy lost 64 invaders and one tank in this direction.

Our defenders are strengthening the front line of defense in the Luhansk direction.

"Also, the enemy constantly attacks Belogorovka," Lysogor wrote

Addition

On May 26 , the speaker of the OSU "Khortytsia" Nazar Voloshin reportedthat near Belogorovka, the russian invaders were trying to break through the defense line of the Ukrainian military.

