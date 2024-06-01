Two artillery systems and an air defense system of the russian federation in a day

The air forces and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have increased significantly over the past day, in particular two places of accumulation of russian personnel, four control points, two enemy artillery systems and an air defense system. About it UNN reports with Reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Over the past day, the Air Forces and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit two places of gathering of personnel, four control points, two enemy artillery systems, an air defense system, an area of concentration of military equipment and two fuel and lubricants bases - the message says.

It is reported that over the past day there were 105 military clashes.

In total, the enemy launched four missile strikes on the positions of our troops and settlements, including from the territory of the Russian Federation, using eight missiles, 57 airstrikes using 70 Kabs, used 1,303 kamikaze drones, including nine shaheds, 15 lancets and 1,279 FPV drones, and carried out almost 3,800 attacks from various types of weapons, including 120 with multiple launch rocket systems - informs the General Staff.

It is noted that since the beginning of these days, 20 military clashes have already occurred. The invaders carried out four air strikes with the use of seven Kabs, attacked 92 times with kamikaze drones, using 47 shaheds and 45 FPV drones, and almost 600 times fired at the positions of our troops and settlements from various types of weapons.

fighting continues near Sokol and Nevelsky, Ukrainian defenders prevent russia's advance in the Pokrovsky direction, and also repel attacks in other areas.

Defense forces repelled one russian attack near Liptsy in Kharkiv region