Due to enemy shelling, Kherson was left without electricity
Due to Russian shelling, Kherson was left without electricity, and power engineers are carrying out emergency recovery work.
As a result of the shelling by Russian troops, residents of Kherson were left without electricity. Power engineers are carrying out emergency recovery work. This was announced on Thursday by the head of RMA Alexander Prokudin, reports UNN.
Due to the Russian shelling, Kherson was left without electricity. Power engineers have already started emergency recovery work and are eliminating the consequences of an enemy strike
In Kherson regionduring a night attack, Russian troops destroyed 2 Shahed drones and an X-59 missile, over the past day the enemy shelled 26 settlements, hitting the territory of a shopping center and an elevator, killing a person and wounding 3 more.
