Due to enemy shelling, Kherson was left without electricity

As a result of the shelling by Russian troops, residents of Kherson were left without electricity. Power engineers are carrying out emergency recovery work. This was announced on Thursday by the head of RMA Alexander Prokudin, reports UNN.

In Kherson regionduring a night attack, Russian troops destroyed 2 Shahed drones and an X-59 missile, over the past day the enemy shelled 26 settlements, hitting the territory of a shopping center and an elevator, killing a person and wounding 3 more.

